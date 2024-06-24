Política
24 jun 2024 , 18:27

Guillermo Lasso participará en un foro sobre democracia y libertad en España

Lasso ya ha descartado volver a participar en las próximas elecciones presidenciales

    Lasso durante entrega de vehículos a las Fuerzas Armadas en agosto de 2023. ( API )
Fuente:
Redacción
Redacción
El expresidente Guillermo Lasso ahora dedica su tiempo a la docencia y a las charlas. El próximo miércoles 26 de junio participará en el XVII Foro Atlántico 'América y Europa: Democracia y Libertad' en España.

Este evento se desarrollará en Casa de América por parte de la Fundación Internacional para la Libertad, que es presidida por el escritor peruano Mario Vargas Llosa, premio Nobel de Literatura.

Entre los invitados también están el expresidente de Colombia, Iván Duque; el filósofo y docente, Fernando Savater; el conferencista Álvaro Vargas Llosa, y otros.

Guillermo Lasso fue presidente de Ecuador desde el 24 de mayo de 2021 hasta noviembre de 2023, cuando convocó anticipadamente a elecciones por decretar la muerte cruzada, es decir, la disolución de la Asamblea.

De su parte, ha descartado volver a participar en las próximas elecciones presidenciales de 2025.

