Política
02 jun 2025 , 16:03

Mario Godoy solicitó al Gobierno protección para una jueza ante posibles riesgos por el caso Blanqueo Fito

Mario Godoy solicitó medidas de protección urgentes para una jueza y a las instalaciones del Complejo Judicial Norte en Quito, por el caso Blanqueo Fito.

   
  • Mario Godoy solicitó al Gobierno protección para una jueza ante posibles riesgos por el caso Blanqueo Fito
    Mario Godoy, presidente de la Judicatura. ( Consejo de la Judicatura )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente del Consejo de la Judicatura, Mario Godoy, solicitó al Ministerio del Interior y a los organismos de seguridad del Estado que, de manera urgente, adopten medidas de protección para una jueza especializada en delitos de corrupción y crimen organizado, así como para las instalaciones del Complejo Judicial Norte (Iñaquito), en la ciudad de Quito.

Godoy hizo este pedido a causa de la conmoción social generada por el caso Blanqueo Fito, un proceso judicial que investiga presuntas operaciones de lavado de activos vinculadas a estructuras criminales de alto poder.

Le puede interesar: El papel de la pareja de Fito: así movió el dinero de Los Choneros

"En este contexto, se presume un riesgo para la administración de justicia y la estabilidad institucional en torno al desarrollo del caso", expresó en el comunicado.

Aseguró que se mantienen un paso adelante frente a posibles ataques a la independencia judicial. También indicó que no van a esperar a que se ejecute una amenaza para actuar. "Nuestra responsabilidad es proteger a quienes imparten justicia y asegurar que los procesos se desarrollen sin presiones ni interferencias externas", escribió.

Señaló que brindará todas las facilidades necesarias para el desarrollo del proceso, garantizando una actuación judicial imparcial, técnica y libre de injerencias.

Le puede interesar: Una joven sufrió una golpiza y hasta un botellazo en la cabeza durante asalto en Quito

La Fiscalía incautó casas, carros y una empresa a la familia de alias Fito

26 vehículos y 46 inmuebles fueron incautados al círculo familiar de José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, cabecilla principal del grupo armado organizado Los Choneros, comunicaron el ministro del Interior John Reimberg y la Fiscalía General del Estado.

Los seis familiares de alias Fito, entre ellos uno de sus hermanos, su cuñado, su novia y el hermano y los padres de su segunda pareja sentimiental, fueron capturados en Manta, Portoviejo, Quito y Guayaquil.

El Ministerio Público compartió alguna de las fotos de las propiedades que serán decomisadas, que de acuerdo a John Reimberg, tienen un valor total de USD 12 millones. Es decir, que cada inmueble tiene un valor aproximado de USD 260 mil.

Le puede interesar: Una balacera en un parque de Portoviejo deja dos personas asesinadas y dos heridos

Temas
amenazas
Peligro
protección
alias Fito
Consejo de la Judicatura
Mario Godoy
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas