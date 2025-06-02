Seguridad
02 jun 2025 , 05:35

Seis familiares de alias Fito, cabecilla de Los Choneros, fueron detenidos por caso de lavado de activos

Un operativo fue ejecutado esta madrugada para atacar la economía de la estructura criminal de alias Fito, indicó el ministro del Interior. La Fiscalía denomina el caso como Blanqueo Fito.

   
  • Seis familiares de alias Fito, cabecilla de Los Choneros, fueron detenidos por caso de lavado de activos
    Imagen de personas detenidas en el caso Blanqueo Fito.( Fiscalía General del Estado )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Seis familiares directos de José Adolfo Macías Villamar, conocido como alias Fito y cabecilla máximo de Los Choneros, fueron capturados por el Bloque de Seguridad la madrugada de este lunes 2 de junio.

John Reimberg, ministro del Interior, detalló que esta operación conjunta realizada con la Fiscalía General del Estado tuvo el fin de atacar la economía de la estructura criminal de alias Fito, quien se escapó de la cárcel Regional de Guayaquil en enero de 2024.

Le puede interesar: Alias Fito enfrenta estos siete cargos en su contra en Estados Unidos

La Fiscalía denominó este caso como Blanqueo Fito al investigar el delito de lavado de activos, 33 allanamientos se han realizado en cinco cantones de Pichincha, Guayas y Manabí.

Estas son las seis personas detenidas:

  • Yandry Nicomedes M. V., hermano de alias Fito, en Quito
  • Jorge Alberto P. T. (cuñado de alias Fito) en Manta
  • José Gregorio B. Z., hermano de la pareja sentimental de alias Fito, en Portoviejo
  • Ángel Hermelindo B B. y Dolores Onila Z. S., padres de la pareja sentimental de alias "Fito", en Manta
  • Verónica Narcisa Briones, pareja sentimental de alias Fito, quien está en la cárcel de mujeres en Guayaquil por un caso de delincuencia organizada

    • Reimberg agregó que 26 vehículos fueron incautados y que están por confiscar 47 bienes inmuebles valorados en USD 12 millones.

    La Fiscalía agregó que, entre los indicios levantados se incluyen dispositivos electrónicos, armas de fuego, municiones, escrituras de compraventa de bienes inmuebles y otros documentos que tendrían relación con la presunta infracción, entre otros.

    Lea: Barrio de Manta donde vivía alias Fito fue allanado por la Policía

    En 2024, se produjo un operativo similar contra la familia y el entorno de Junior Roldán, alias JR, cuyo caso fue nombrado por la Fiscalía General como BlanqueoJR y fue investigado por el delito de lavado de activos. Seis personas, entre ellos el hijo de alias JR, fueron sentenciados el pasado 21 de abril.

    Además, 33 integrantes de Los Choneros, incluyendo Verónica Briones, son procesados por delincuencia organizada. La audiencia de juicio de ese caso se están llevando a cabo en estos días.

    Los operativos contra alias Fito se han intensificado desde que se ofrece una recompensa de USD 1 millón por información que de con su captura, como también por la acusación que pesa contra él en la Corte Federal de Brooklyn en Estados Unidos desde el 2 de abril.

    Temas
    los choneros
    alias fito
    caso Blanqueo Fito
    José Adolfo Macías Villamar
    Noticias
    Recomendadas