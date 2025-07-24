Política
24 jul 2025 , 16:22

El Gobierno prepara una cuarta ley económica urgente, confirmó Niels Olsen

Niels Olsen, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, manifestó que el mandatario Daniel Noboa está alistando una cuarta ley económica urgente, dentro de su periodo que inició en mayo pasado.

   
    Imagen de Niels Olsen, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, en una sesión solemne ocurrida en honor a la Fundación de Guayaquil.( Fernando Sandoval )
El Gobierno está preparando una cuarta ley económica urgente, anunció Niels Olsen, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional.

"Sobre el cuarto proyecto económico urgente, el presidente Daniel Noboa será responsable de poder comunicarlo sobre qué se trata", dijo Olsen a medios cuando acudió a una sesión solemne del Legislativo por la Fundación de Guayaquil.

En una entrevista radial antes del evento, había manifestado que este proyecto llegaría a manos de la Asamblea en el lapso de un mes.

Desde que inició el segundo mandato de Daniel Noboa en mayo pasado, tres leyes económicas urgentes han sido aprobadas: Solidaridad Nacional, Integridad Pública y Áreas Protegidas.

Aquellas normativas tuvieron como objetivos hacer marcos legales para el combate contra economías criminales, para mejorar la eficiencia del sector pública y controlar mejor las áreas protegidas del país.

Sin embargo, las leyes de Solidaridad Nacional e Integridad Públicas enfrentan una decena de demandas de inconstitucionalidad ante la Corte Constitucional.

