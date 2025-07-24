El Gobierno prepara una cuarta ley económica urgente, confirmó Niels Olsen

El Gobierno<b> está preparando una cuarta <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/tres-leyes-urgentes-gobierno-acumulan-23-demandas-inconstitucionalidad-XX9770660 target=_blank>ley económica urgente</a></b>, anunció Niels Olsen, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional. Sobre el cuarto proyecto económico urgente, el presidente Daniel Noboa<b> será</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/ley-areas-protegidas-creacion-empresa-cuidado-JN9593902 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/ley-areas-protegidas-jubilacion-servidores-publicos-EE9710767 target=_blank></a></b>