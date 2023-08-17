Política
17 ago 2023 , 07:41

Elecciones Ecuador 2023: el proceso electoral arrancó con el voto de las personas privadas de libertad

Redacción

A escala nacional, 4 756 personas privadas de la libertad están habilitados para ejercer su derecho al voto, en 39 centros de rehabilitación social.

    Sufragio de las personas privadas de libertad en el Centro de Rehabilitación Turi, en Cuenca, el pasado 2 de febrero de 2023.( Foto: CNE )
El proceso de elecciones anticipadas de 2023 arrancó oficialmente en el Ecuador con el voto de las personas privadas de libertad (PPL) sin sentencia condenatoria ejecutoriada, este jueves 17 de agosto. A escala nacional, 4 756 ciudadanos están habilitados para sufragar en 39 centros de rehabilitación social, según informó en Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE).

La ceremonia de inauguración se realizó en el auditorio de la Sede Matriz del CNE. Allí, el vicepresidente del organismo, Enrique Pita, se refirió a los cuestionamientos que han recibido de organizaciones políticas, especialmente con respecto a la calificación de la candidatura de Christian Zurita, luego del asesinato de Fernando Villavicencio.

Quote

"Nosotros, como CNE, tenemos que actuar de acuerdo a la Ley. No podemos intimidarnos, amedrentarnos, asustarnos, respecto a cuestionamientos a nuestra gestión, que se producen, fundamentalmente, por sentimientos, afectos y desafectos".

Votaciones en centros de rehabilitación social

Diana Atamaint, presidenta del CNE, inauguró en proceso e informó que las papeletas de los privados de libertad serán escrutadas una vez que concluya la jornada de votación del 20 de agosto.

Para esta jornada se instalaron 62 juntas receptoras del voto en 20 provincias, localizadas en 39 Centros de Privación de la Libertad. Allí se dará cumplimiento a lo que establece la normativa que determina el voto obligatorio las personas detenidas.

El CNE realizó las articulaciones con las Fuerzas Armadas, la Policía Nacional, el Servicio Nacional de Atención a Privados de Libertad y Adolescentes Infractores (SNAI) y el Registro Civil, con el fin de garantizar que puedan ejerzan su derecho al voto.

