Elecciones Ecuador 2023 | el Ministerio del Interior dispone seguridad para los candidatos

El ministro del Interior, <b>Juan Zapata Silva</b>, anunció este martes 18 de julio de 2023 que se <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/cne-elecciones-anticipadas-seguridad-candidatos-GI5596976 target=_blank>proporcionará <b>seguridad para los candidatos a las </b></a><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/cne-elecciones-anticipadas-seguridad-candidatos-GI5596976 target=_blank>elecciones anticipadas 2023</a>. Los postulantes a la <b>Asamblea</b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/elecciones-ecuador-2023-enrique-pita-vicepresidente-del-cne-pide-que-se-realice-el-conteo-rapido-en-los-comicios-IH5584587 target=_blank></a>