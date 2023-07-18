Política
18 jul 2023 , 13:42

Elecciones Ecuador 2023 | el Ministerio del Interior dispone seguridad para los candidatos

Redacción

Los postulantes a la Asamblea Nacional que requieran protección policial deberán canalizarla a través del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE)

    El ministro Juan Zapata durante la entrevista en la que habló sobre la seguridad de los candidatos.( Cortesía del Ministerio del Interior )
El ministro del Interior, Juan Zapata Silva, anunció este martes 18 de julio de 2023 que se proporcionará seguridad para los candidatos a las elecciones anticipadas 2023.

Los postulantes a la Asamblea Nacional que requieran protección policial deberán canalizarla a través del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), que gestionará las peticiones al Ministerio del Interior para que ejecute el análisis de riesgo. Si el caso lo amerita, brindar seguridad.

El funcionario destacó que la protección de los binomios presidenciales fue directa, porque previamente se realizó el análisis de riesgo. Al momento, "cinco de los ocho postulantes a las elecciones anticipadas 2023 tienen seguridad de la Policía Nacional".

Apuntó que, tras dialogar con la presidenta del CNE, Diana Atamaint Wamputsar, le confirmó que no existe ninguna solicitud, a pesar de los oficios enviados a las organizaciones políticas. “No podemos dar seguridad a todos y no todos la necesitan”. Aclaró que hay provincias del eje costero que tienen mayores niveles de violencia.

Seguridad en concentraciones

La máxima autoridad del Ministerio apuntó que cuando existen concentraciones políticas sí hay planificaciones operativas, a más de ello, dijo, que si alguna organización tiene previsto realizar reuniones, recorridos y mítines y necesita el apoyo policial deberá coordinar con los comandantes de las zonas y subzonas, para que brinden mayor seguridad.

A la vez informó que a escala nacional existe un plan en el que se prioriza circuitos de acuerdo con los niveles de violencia. “En estos se pone más presencia policial de los ejes preventivo e investigativo y se refuerza con la colaboración de Fuerzas Armadas”, enfatizó.

Muerte de Rider Sánchez

En cuanto al asesinato del candidato a Asamblea Nacional, Rider Sánchez, en Quinindé, sostuvo que: “de acuerdo con la investigación realizada por nuestras unidades se determinó que no tiene tinte político; el caso es por tentativa de robo. Ya están identificadas dos de las personas que participaron en el hecho, estos sujetos tienen antecedentes por robo en el sector”, señaló el Ministro.

