Política
28 mar 2024 , 16:33

"Hoy conocerán quiénes estaban detrás de un golpe de Estado", la brevísima referencia de Daniel Noboa antes del testimonio de Mayra Salazar

Redacción

Mayra Salazar rindió su testimonio anticipado en la Corte Nacional de Justicia.

  • Hoy conocerán quiénes estaban detrás de un golpe de Estado, la brevísima referencia de Daniel Noboa antes del testimonio de Mayra Salazar
    El presidente Noboa durante la conmemoración del GOE. ( Flickr )
De forma brevísima y horas antes de que Mayra Salazar, procesada en el caso Metástasis, rinda su testimonio anticipado, el presidente Daniel Noboa se refirió a ella e indicó que en sus declaraciones se conocería quiénes estaban detrás de un presunto golpe de Estado que supuestamente intentaron contra él.

"Desde que asumimos el poder enfrentamos enormes desafíos, hasta un intento de golpe de Estado, que hoy lo van a poder ver en los chats y también en el testimonio anticipado de Mayra Salazar".

Fueron 10 segundos en esas declaraciones en el contexto de una entrega de viviendas en Chimborazo la mañana de este jueves 28 de marzo.

No habló más del tema y luego se refirió a cómo está combatiendo el terrorismo y exhortó a la ciudadanía a votar por el Sí en la consulta popular para continuar con esa lucha.

Pasadas las 12:30, Mayra Salazar rindió su testimonio anticipado en la Corte Nacional de Justicia. Habló de cómo empezó su vínculo con actos ilícitos y sus relaciones con el narcotráfico. De cómo Pablo Muentes controlaba a exvocales de la Judicatura e influía en la justicia de la Corte de Guayas y más temas.

No obstante, Salazar no habló del tema que refirió Noboa.

