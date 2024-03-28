"Hoy conocerán quiénes estaban detrás de un golpe de Estado", la brevísima referencia de Daniel Noboa antes del testimonio de Mayra Salazar

De forma brevísima y horas antes de que <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/en-vivo-mayra-salazar-caso-metastasis-testimonio-anticipado-HX7077911 target=_blank>Mayra Salazar</a>, procesada en el <b>caso Metástasis</b>, rinda su testimonio anticipado, el presidente <b>Daniel Noboa</b> se refirió a ella e indicó que en sus declaraciones <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/caso-metastasis-carolina-jaume-mayra-salazar-agenda-xavier-jordan-MG7080482 target=_blank></a>