El Cpccs alerta de un presunto ataque externo a su canal de YouTube

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cpccs target=_blank>Consejo de Participación Ciudadana (Cpccs)</a> alertó este 23 de enero de un presunto ataque externo a su canal de <b>YouTube</b>, por lo que el mismo no se encuentra disponible al momento. La entidad<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/cpccs-conflicto-intereses-sistema-financiero-IB8672974 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/cpccs-consejo-participacion-ciudadana-liga-azul-raul-gonzalez-JE8666209 target=_blank></a>