23 ene 2025 , 16:42

El Cpccs alerta de un presunto ataque externo a su canal de YouTube

La entidad aseguró que cuenta con la información de respaldo.

   
    Sesión del Pleno del Cpccs del 22 de enero de 2025. ( Flickr Cpccs )
Juan Pinchao
El Consejo de Participación Ciudadana (Cpccs) alertó este 23 de enero de un "presunto ataque externo" a su canal de YouTube, por lo que el mismo no se encuentra disponible al momento.

La entidad enfatizó que toda la información que fue difundida en la plataforma tiene respaldos, incluyendo las grabaciones de las sesiones del Pleno.

"Este particular está siendo puesto en conocimiento de las autoridades competentes para que se realice una investigación que determine con exactitud las circunstancias en las que se produjo el hecho y sus responsables", agregó el Cpccs.

La novedad también fue comunicada a los consejeros.

El Cpccs es la entidad que designa a las autoridades del Estado, tales como Fiscalía, CNE, TCE, Consejo de la Judicatura, Defensoría Pública, Defensoría del Pueblo y superintendencias. De ahí que frecuentemente se ve envuelto en polémicas por las presiones políticas.

