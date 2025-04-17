Política
Política

La Revolución Ciudadana intenta mostrar unidad: difunden carta con nombres de 66 asambleístas

Asambleístas y parlamentarios andinos electos firmaron un manifiesto en el que reafirman su "lealtad y convicción" hacia la organización política.

   
    Imagen tomada del cierre de campaña de Luisa González en Guayaquil.( AFP )
Abdón Rodríguez
Un total de 68 asambleístas y parlamentarios andinos electos o reelectos en los últimos comicios, identificados como "fieles" a la Revolución Ciudadana (RC), firmaron un manifiesto en el que reafirman su "lealtad y convicción" hacia la organización política liderada por el expresidente Rafael Correa.

Este pronunciamiento se da en un contexto de tensión interna, luego de la derrota electoral del domingo pasado. Aunque Luisa González —excandidata presidencial de la alianza RC-RETO— y el propio Correa han denunciado un supuesto fraude a favor de Daniel Noboa, con el apoyo del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), varias figuras de peso dentro del correísmo no comparten esa versión. Entre ellos están los prefectos Paola Pabón, Marcela Aguiñaga y Juan Cristóbal Lloret, así como los alcaldes de Quito y Guayaquil, Pabel Muñoz y Aquiles Álvarez, quienes han reconocido públicamente el triunfo del actual presidente, cuyo mandato se extiende hasta 2029.

La crisis se profundizó hace dos días con la renuncia de Mónica Salazar, reelecta asambleísta por la provincia de Los Ríos, quien anunció su salida del movimiento. Su decisión fue duramente cuestionada por varios dirigentes de la RC. Adicionalmente, se rumoraba que otros legisladores de la misma organización podrían dimitir.

Revise: Mónica Salazar dejó la bancada correísta en la Asamblea y asegura que sus compañeros la marginaban

En el documento difundido este jueves 17 de abril, los legisladores aseguran: "Hoy, más que nunca, estamos unidos". Uno de los firmantes, por ejemplo, es Raúl Chávez, quien fue el asambleísta nacional más votado dentro de la alianza RC-RETO.

Chávez es también presidente nacional de RETO. Este miércoles, en un comunicado firmado por él, reconoció la victoria de Noboa. Expresó además su disposición de "viabilizar firmemente" en la Asamblea Nacional todos los proyectos y propuestas "que vayan en beneficio del desarrollo del país".

Daniel Noboa ha asegurado que la bancada de ADN, la organización política fundada por él, será mayoría en el Parlamento. De su lado, el ministro de Gobierno, José De la Gasca, señaló el martes 15 de abril en Ecuavisa, en un tono más conciliador, que buscarán consensos en el Parlamento para lograr gobernabilidad.

