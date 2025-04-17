La Revolución Ciudadana intenta mostrar unidad: difunden carta con nombres de 66 asambleístas

Un total de 68 asambleístas y parlamentarios andinos electos o reelectos en los últimos comicios, identificados como fieles a la <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/correismo-rechaza-resultados-victoria-daniel-noboa-AX9154727 target=_blank>Revolución Ciudadana</a></b> (RC), firmaron un manifiesto en el que reafirman<b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/monica-salazar-dejo-bancada-correista-asamblea-CX9167455 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/elecciones-ecuador-2025-segunda-vuelta-asamblea-nacional-adn-KA9156972 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/jose-de-la-gasca-resultados-elecciones-ecuador-MD9162592 target=_blank></a></b>