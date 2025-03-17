Política
Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | El correísmo impugna prohibición de tomar foto a la papeleta

El pasado jueves, el Consejo Nacional Electoral prohibió el uso de celulares durante el sufragio.

   
    Imágenes de los paquetes electorales que están siendo distribuidos en el país.( CNE )
Un representante de la alianza entre los movimientos políticos Revolución Ciudadana y Reto impugnó la prohibición de usar celulares durante el balotaje del próximo 13 de abril, anunciada por el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE).

Francisco Estarellas Solís, procurador de ambos movimientos políticos, impugnó la decisión ante el CNE "por ser atentatoria a los derechos constitucionales de los ciudadanos, como lo es el derecho a la libertad de expresión principalmente", según informó diario El Universo.

Lea también: Los electores no podrán tomar fotos a la papeleta durante la segunda vuelta electoral

La presidenta del CNE, Diana Atamaint, confirmó que este martes 18 de marzo se analizará el caso y se tomará una desición.

El pasado jueves, el CNE prohibió "el uso de dispositivos móviles, eléctricos o electrónicos a los electores durante el acto del sufragio en las juntas receptoras del voto (JRV); y, a partir de las 17:00 (del domingo 13 de abril) y durante toda la jornada de escrutinio, a los miembros de las juntas receptoras del voto".

Tras la primera vuelta electoral, Daniel Noboa, que busca la reelección, denunció sin pruebas que, en varias zonas, grupos criminales obligaron presuntamente a los electores a votar por su rival, la correísta Luisa González, y supuestamente pidieron fotografías de sus papeletas de votación como prueba.

En réplica, González señaló que sus votantes "no son ni 'narcos' ni delincuentes" , mientras en la impugnación se hace hincapié en que no se han presentado denuncias que sustenten las presuntas presiones.

El correísmo ha rechazado la decisión y ha criticado que el CNE haya aceptado la demanda del Gobierno de Noboa.

"Nos gobiernan delincuentes", reaccionó Correa al conocer la decisión, mientras que González dijo temer que se prepare un fraude.

"Esto es una dictadura, a rebelarnos, no podemos aceptar este tipo de medidas: prohibirnos el uso del celular", señaló González.

Multa de hasta USD 32 900

Atamaint ha señalado que el incumplimiento de la disposición sobre los teléfonos es una "infracción electoral muy grave", que se sanciona con una multa desde los 9 870 dólares hasta 32 900 dólares.

Atamaint ha aclarado que los ciudadanos pueden ingresar en los recintos electorales con sus celulares.
Atamaint ha aclarado que los ciudadanos pueden ingresar en los recintos electorales con sus celulares. ( CNE )

Revise además: En la segunda vuelta, el CNE tendrá que disipar el fantasma del fraude

Atamaint ha aclarado que los ciudadanos pueden ingresar en los recintos electorales con sus celulares y que la restricción de uso comienza desde que entregan su documento de identidad para iniciar el proceso de voto, hasta la entrega del mismo luego de sufragar.

Más de 13,7 millones de ecuatorianos están convocados a las urnas el próximo 13 de abril para decidir si Noboa es reelegido para un mandato completo (2025-2029), donde profundice su guerra declarada al crimen organizado y avance en las reformas económicas propuestas, o si prefiere que el correísmo retome las riendas del país y convierta a González en la primera en ser electa presidenta de Ecuador.

