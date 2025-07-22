Política
22 jul 2025 , 16:24

El caso Seguros-Petroecuador no pasó de la investigación previa y fue archivado

La causa se abrió en agosto del 2023, tras la difusión de audios y videos de una reunión en una cafetería de Quito

   
    Operativo liderado por Fiscalía en el marco de una investigación previa por presunto tráfico de influencias en la contratación de seguros en Petroecuador.( Fiscalía )
El caso Seguros-Petroecuador fue archivado en la fase de investigación previa por el juez Vicente Hidalgo tras un pedido del fiscal Carlos Alarcón.

El 7 de febrero de 2025, la Fiscalía se abstuvo de formular cargos y solicitó el archivo del caso por presunto tráfico de influencias, el cual fue ratificado y ejecutado por el juez Hidalgo el pasado 8 de julio.

La causa se abrió en agosto del 2023, tras la difusión de audios y videos de una reunión en una cafetería de Quito en la que estuvieron Alejandro Egas Aguilera, funcionario del Ministerio de Gobierno en la administración de Guillermo Lasso; los abogados Paúl Aúz Jarrín, David Chávez y Pablo Arosemena Mármol, representante de una empresa de seguros.

Según Arosemena Mármol, esos audios y videos fueron manipulados y su inocencia se confirma con el archivo de la investigación previa.

En su momento, trascendió que dicha reunión buscaba tumbar el concurso para el seguro total de los bienes de Petroecuador por un contrato de USD 99 millones.

