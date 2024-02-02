Política
02 feb 2024 , 17:04

La Asamblea Nacional decidirá sobre el Tratado de Libre Comercio con China el 7 de febrero

Redacción

El pasado 11 de enero del 2024, el Pleno del Legislativo inició con el debate del tema, pero al cabo de cuatro horas la sesión fue suspendida. De aprobarse el acuerdo, casi cinco mil productos podrán ingresar a Ecuador desde China sin pagar aranceles.

Registro

El debate sobre el Tratado de Libre Comercio (TLC) con China se retomará el martes 7 de febrero en la Asamblea Nacional, 27 días después de haberse suspendido tal discusión.

En la agenda legislativa, disponible en la página web de la institución, se indica que a las 10:00 de ese día se tiene previsto continuar la sesión 887 del Pleno.

En ese día deberán ratificar, o expresar su negativa, sobre el acuerdo comercial con el gigante asiático. En los últimos días, entes gubernamentales y asociaciones empresariales han destacado los beneficios que traería este acuerdo.

Por ejemplo, el Ministerio de Agricultura ha publicado en redes sociales que se incrementaría la exportación de productos agropecuarios, como mejorar el volumen de exportación para el banano y el cacao, y asegurar un mercado para el aguacate y arándanos.

También señalan que quedaron fuera del acuerdo productos agropecuarios sensibles del sector como leche líquida, en polvo, queso fresco, carne de cerdo y de aves, arroz, azúcar y derivados, papas, cebolla, maíz (todos), aceite de palma, harinas, bebidas, alimento para mascotas, entre otros.

Por su parte, la Corporación de Gremios Exportadores del Ecuador asegura que el TLC representaría bajos costos de materias primas e insumos para la agricultura.

El Comité Empresarial Ecuatoriano (CEE) asevera que el tratado sí contempla medidas relacionadas con la protección del medioambiente y la preservación de los recursos naturales y factores productivos.

