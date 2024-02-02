La Asamblea Nacional decidirá sobre el Tratado de Libre Comercio con China el 7 de febrero

El debate sobre el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/exministros-correa-lasso-tratado-china-FX6671799 target=_blank>Tratado de Libre Comercio (TLC) </a></b>con China se retomará el martes 7 de febrero en la Asamblea Nacional, 27 días después de haberse suspendido tal discusión. En la agenda legislativa,<b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/exministros-correa-lasso-tratado-china-FX6671799 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/tlc-china-ecuador-acuerdo-comercial-BC6646627 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>