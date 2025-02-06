Política
06 feb 2025

La Asamblea responde a Cynthia Gellibert sobre notificación de Noboa para ausentarse de la Presidencia

La Secretaría de la Asamblea respondió a Cynthia Gellibert que no la reconoce como vicepresidenta encargada y que están atentos a que Daniel Noboa solicite una licencia sin remuneración.

   
  • La Asamblea responde a Cynthia Gellibert sobre notificación de Noboa para ausentarse de la Presidencia
    Foto de Cynthia Gellibert, nombrada por Daniel Noboa como vicepresidenta encargada.( Redes sociales )
La Asamblea Nacional declaró que no reconoce a Cynthia Gellibert como vicepresidenta encargada, quien para el Gobierno es ahora la presidenta encargada, porque Daniel Noboa se ausentó de sus funciones para cumplir actividades proselitistas en el último día de campaña electoral.

Un oficio de la Secretaría General de la Asamblea señala que, para ellos, Verónica Abad es la vicepresidenta en funciones, porque no han sido notificados que ella esté en ausencia temporal o que Abad esté bajo alguna licencia.

Por lo tanto, el Parlamento apunta que Gellibert estaría incurriendo en el delito de usurpación y simulación de funciones públicas, descritos en el art. 287 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP).

Le puede interesar: La Corte Constitucional declara ilegítimos los encargos presidenciales de Daniel Noboa a Cynthia Gellibert

Asimismo, el Legislativo manifiesta que tanto ellos como el Presidente deben cumplir con las sentencias de la Corte Constitucional, y como tal señala la resolución en la que se declaró como ilegítimos los anteriores encargos presidenciales, la Asamblea debe hacer el control político correspondiente.

Describen que como Noboa no solicitó licencia para ausentarse temporalmente de su cargo, y que para su criterio incumplió con la sentencia constitucional, puede ocurrir las consecuencias señaladas en el artículo 86 de la Constitución de la República, como la destitución del cargo.

La Secretaría General de la Asamblea concluyeron su misiva expresando que esperan que están atentos para que la Presidencia de la República solicite una licencia sin remuneración.

