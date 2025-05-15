Política
15 may 2025 , 12:49

Con sus gafas y carisma, Alvarito, el hijo del presidente, causó sensación durante la entrega de credenciales

El evento, organizado por el CNE, se realizó en el Palacio de Cristal de Quito. Al igual que su padre, lució lentes obscuros y un impecable traje. En redes sociales, la gente opinó que será el futuro presidente del Ecuador.

   
  • Con sus gafas y carisma, Alvarito, el hijo del presidente, causó sensación durante la entrega de credenciales
    Lavinia Valbonesi ingresa al Palacio de Cristal junto a sus hijos, Alvarito y Furio. ( Flickr del CNE )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Vestía un abrigo azul, pantalón gris, mocasines negros, sin medias y llevaba un peinado formal con una impecable línea al costado izquierdo. Con ese 'look', Alvarito Noboa, hijo del presidente de la República, causó sensación hoy, jueves 15 de mayo de 2025, en el Palacio de Cristal de Quito, durante la ceremonia para la entrega de credenciales de Daniel Noboa y la vicepresidenta, María José Pinto.

Llegó puntual junto a su madre, Lavinia Valbonesi, y hermanito, Furio, a bordo de un vehículo blindado, acompañados de los escoltas. Tras bajarse del carro, en la alfombra roja los esperaba Diana Atamaint Wamputsar, presidenta del CNE, quien los saludó amablemente y Alvarito le respondió dándole la mano con inocencia.

Al igual como lo hace su padre, Alvarito se puso gafas obscuras, lo cual generó múltiples reacciones en redes sociales. Su ternura conmovió en diferentes platafornas de Internet. En tono de broma y con mucho cariño, la gente opinó que ahí está el futuro presidente del Ecuador.

Le puede interesar: La afición del presidente Daniel Noboa son las gafas y en un año ha lucido 15 modelos

No es la primera vez que Alvarito llama la atención de la gente. De hecho, el 23 de noviembre de 2023, durante ceremonia de cambio de mando presidencial, en la que Guillermo Lasso dejó la Presidencia y Daniel Noboa llegó al Palacio de Carondelet, también se llevó las miradas de la gente.

El niño perdió el calzado que hacía juego con los colores elegidos por su familia para este día especial, beige y morado. También fue captado meneándose y aplaudiendo con las melodías del Himno Nacional. Era un tierno momento que también se viralizó rápidamente en redes sociales, debido a que los usuarios no quitaron su mirada del hijo del presidente.

Le puede interesar: Un pequeño imprevisto viralizó a Alvarito, hijo del mandatario Daniel Noboa, durante la posesión presidencial

Temas
Diana Atamaint
Daniel Noboa
Lavinia Valbonesi
Alvarito Noboa
María José Pinto
Ecuador
Quito
Itchimbía
Noticias
Recomendadas