4 000 taxis, tricimotos y camionetas podrán reclamar compensaciones por el alza de precio en las gasolinas

Luego del incremento del precio de las <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/eliminacion-del-subsidio-al-diesel target=_blank>gasolinas</a></b> hace más de un año<b>, e</b>l <b>Ministerio de Infraestructura y Transporte</b> habilitó nuevos canales de atención presencial y virtual para recibir compensaciones <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/gobierno-92-millones-compensaciones-eliminacion-subsidio-diesel-PC10301079 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/refuerzos-militares-guayas-aumento-atentados-terroristas-CB10333634 target=_blank></a></b>