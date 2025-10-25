Política
25 oct 2025 , 17:03

4 000 taxis, tricimotos y camionetas podrán reclamar compensaciones por el alza de precio en las gasolinas

El proceso es para quienes no pudieron acceder antes a las compensaciones definidas en el Decreto Ejecutivo Nro. 306 de junio de 2024.

   
    Municipio de Loja( Tricimotos )
Luego del incremento del precio de las gasolinas hace más de un año, el Ministerio de Infraestructura y Transporte habilitó nuevos canales de atención presencial y virtual para recibir compensaciones económicas.

La entidad señaló que la finalidad es que cerca de 4 000 dueños de taxis, tricimotos y transporte comercial mixto que no pudieron registrarse en el pago de este beneficio momentario, puedan hacerlo.

Los transportistas podrán hacer el trámite presencialmente en la oficina matriz del ministerio en Quito y en las Direcciones Distritales en todo el país. La institución también generó un espacio digital que para la atención que se puede conocer entrando a su página web.

Mediante un comunicado, se recordó que todos los trámites son gratuitos y se facilitó el correo electrónico [email protected] para consultas adicionales.

Se recuerda que el proceso es para quienes no pudieron acceder antes a las compensaciones definidas en el Decreto Ejecutivo Nro. 306 de junio de 2024.

