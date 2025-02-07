Guayaquil
07 feb 2025 , 09:30

Los robos a taxistas formales e informales aumentan en Guayaquil

El robo a taxistas formales e informales aumenta en Guayaquil. Según la Policía, los delincuentes usan a mujeres para engañar a los conductores y asaltarlos.

   
    La inseguridad sigue golpeando a los taxistas formales e informales en Guayaquil. Según la Policía, bandas delictivas utilizan a mujeres como enganche para atraer a los conductores hasta zonas peligrosas, donde son emboscados y asaltados.

    Uno de los casos más recientes ocurrió la mañana del jueves 6 de enero, en el sector de Las Malvinas. Un taxista que había tomado una carrera en el centro-sur de la ciudad fue brutalmente golpeado por resistirse a entregar su vehículo. A través de redes sociales, la víctima mostró sus heridas y alertó a otros conductores sobre este tipo de ataques.

    Las investigaciones policiales revelaron que estos grupos delictivos operan principalmente desde el centro de la ciudad y llevan a los taxistas hasta sectores como la Isla Trinitaria, donde otros delincuentes los esperan para despojarlos de sus vehículos.

    "Las bandas buscan principalmente taxis amarillos, ya que estos les permiten pasar desapercibidos y captar a más víctimas", señaló un agente de la Policía Judicial. Una vez en su poder, los delincuentes utilizan los vehículos robados para cometer otros delitos, como robos y secuestros exprés.

    A pesar del incremento de estos ataques, solo 3 000 de los 16 000 taxistas agremiados en la Unión de Taxistas del Guayas cuentan con cámaras de seguridad y botones de pánico, dejando a la mayoría de los conductores sin herramientas para reaccionar ante una emergencia. Mientras los robos y ataques continúan, las autoridades no han precisado si existe un plan concreto para desarticular estas bandas y reforzar la seguridad del gremio.

