Así puedes registrarte para obtener la tarjeta La Guayaca, que subsidiará el pasaje de la Metrovía

Con esta tarjeta, el Municipio de Guayaquil cubrirá 15 centavos del costo del pasaje de la Metrovía, lo que permitirá que la mayoría de los usuarios paguen solo USD 0.30.

   
    Imagen de la tarjeta La Guayaca, que se usará para subsidiar el pasaje de la Metrovía.( Televistazo )
Se viene anunciando desde hace tiempo, pero finalmente el martes 17 de septiembre inició el registro para obtener la tarjeta La Guayaca.

Con esta ficha, el Municipio de Guayaquil cubrirá 15 centavos del costo del pasaje de la Metrovía, lo que permitirá que la mayoría de los usuarios paguen solo USD 0.30, en lugar de la nueva tarifa interna de USD 0.45.

La inscripción podrá hacerse de manera virtual a través de la página web www.laguayacagye.com y completar el formulario en línea con su información personal. En el futuro se podrá obtener esta tarjeta de manera presencial en 44 estaciones de la Metrovía y 9 centros de atención municipal integral (CAMI).

Pero hay ciertos requisitos: el primero es demostrar ser residente del cantón Guayaquil, además de tener ingresos mensuales menores a USD 650.

Para el registro es importante tener la cédula de identidad y, adicionalmente presentar el historial de aportaciones del IESS o el certificado de afiliación, una planilla de servicio básicos y para los estudiantes de universidades públicas, la matrícula estudiantil.

En el caso de los universitarios de instituciones privadas, tendrán que demostrar como cualquier particular, que ganan menos de USD 650 o que no trabajan, explicó Camilo Samán, el gerente de la Dirección Municipal de Acción Social y Educación (DASE) a Ecuavisa.

Con los trabajadores independientes que cobran por factura, se cruzará la información con el SRI y a quienes no superen los USD 650 de ingresos se les otorgará el beneficio. Samán indicó que, pese a que hay 120 000 usuarios actuales de la Metrovía, se emitirán 300 000 tarjetas.

Después del registro, los analistas de la DASE tendrán 10 días para validar la información antes de emitir la tarjeta.

Cada beneficiario recibirá un aporte económico de 30 centavos diarios que se cargará de manera virtual en el aplicativo de la tarjeta para cubrir la diferencia tarifaria de dos pasajes (el de ida y el de regreso). A partir del tercer viaje, se aplicará la tarifa completa USD 0.45.

El proceso de verificación de la ayuda social será continuo, aunque no se ha informado con qué frecuencia se revisará. El Municipio niega que exista una afectación a la ciudadanía, pues estima que el 93% de los usuarios actuales de la Metrovía se encuentran dentro del rango de ingresos menor a USD 650 o son estudiantes de universidades públicas.

