Municipio de Durán cerrado: así será la atención por canales digitales

Más de un usuario<b> acudió ayer a las instalaciones del </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/municipio-de-duran target=_blank>municipio de Durán</a> para realizar trámites, pero se encontraron con las puertas cerradas. Alexandra Pérez llegó junto a su madre, <b>una mujer de la</b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/quito target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/Teletrabajo target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/intento-robo-provoco-siniestro-bus-perimetral-CD10209092 target=_blank></a>