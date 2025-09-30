Guayaquil
30 sep 2025 , 08:04

Municipio de Durán cerrado: así será la atención por canales digitales

Usuarios expresan malestar por la medida adoptada tras el asesinato de dos funcionarios municipales.

   
  • Municipio de Durán cerrado: así será la atención por canales digitales
    Municipio de Durán ( Archivo )
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Más de un usuario acudió ayer a las instalaciones del municipio de Durán para realizar trámites, pero se encontraron con las puertas cerradas.

Alexandra Pérez llegó junto a su madre, una mujer de la tercera edad, desde Quito, con la intención de pagar los impuestos de una vivienda ubicada en el cantón ferroviario, pero tampoco pudo hacerlo.

“El previo va por tercera edad, pero ahora nos topamos que esto está cerrado, y venimos de Quito, ahora ya solo me toca regresarme”, comentó una usuaria.

El cierre de las oficinas fue anunciado ayer mediante un comunicado firmado por el alcalde Chonillo, en el que se dispuso que el personal administrativo adopte la modalidad de teletrabajo. La medida se tomó tras el asesinato de dos funcionarios del cabildo, registrados en menos de un mes.

Lea más: Guayaquil: Un intento de robo provocó que un bus se choque contra el cerramiento del Mercado de Montebello

Lea más: Una quema de cables generó alarma frente al Hospital de la Policía, en el norte de Guayaquil

No obstante, según el comunicado, la atención de trámites continuará a través de los canales digitales y correos electrónicos institucionales. Para ello, los usuarios deben ingresar a la página web duran.gob.ec, dar clic en las tres líneas ubicadas en la parte superior derecha, seleccionar la opción Servicios en línea o comunicarse al call center 04 5255 2603.

Sin embargo, hay ciudadanos que aseguran que el sistema no responde a sus necesidades. Doña Pilar acudió hasta las instalaciones del antiguo municipio, donde funcionan EMAPAD, Bomberos y Registro de la Propiedad, para presentar un reclamo por la falta de agua en su sector.

“Para nosotros es la desesperación del agua de nosotros. Hicimos la denuncia por todos los medios, pero no hay solución”, indicó una usuaria.

Y para otros, como don Mariano, los trámites en línea resultan complicados.

“Creo que tienen que cambiar porque tiene que hacer personalmente cualquier trámite, ya que los que saben en línea los pueden hacer rápidamente, pero los que no se nos complica”, comentó don Mariano, usuario.

La disposición de atención virtual se extenderá por los próximos 15 días y mientras tanto, la Policía mantiene resguardadas las instalaciones municipales.

Temas
Durán
trámites
Municipio
Nacional
instalaciones
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas