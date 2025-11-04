Guayaquil
04 nov 2025 , 17:37

Dos locales de comida fueron clausurados por la Arcsa en el norte de Guayaquil

El personal técnico realizó una inspección en el sector de Villa Bonita. Se detectó presencia de roedores y residuos orgánicos.

   
    Dos locales de Villa Bonita, en el norte de Guayaquil, fueron clausurados por presencia de roedores. ( Arcsa )
user placeholder

Annabell Verdezoto
Roedores, residuos orgánicos de esa plaga e insalubridad, fueron los motivos por los cuales la Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (Arcsa) clausuró dos locales en el norte de Guayaquil. Así lo anunció la entidad de control en sus redes sociales el martes 4 de noviembre de 2025.

La inspección se llevó a cabo con la Gobernación del Guayas en el sector de Villa Bonita. Los técnicos revisaron varios negocios de comida en esa zona.

Según Arcsa, se detectaron heces de roedor y graves deficiencias higiénicas. En fotografías compartidas por la entidad, se evidencia suciedad en el área de la cocina así como mal almacenamiento de alimentos.

También insalubridad en la zona de los baños. Los técnicos colocaron los sellos de clausura en la puerta de los establecimientos.

