Guayaquil | Un local de La Bahía vendía cosméticos y dispositivos médicos sin notificación sanitaria

Unos 430 productos fueron incautados por las autoridades de la Arcsa y la Senae.

   
    Imagen referencial de un control de dispositivos médicos a un local comercial. ( Arcsa )
Un local de La Bahía, en el centro de Guayaquil, fue clausurado por vender cosméticos y dispositivos médicos sin notificación sanitaria y registro sanitario, informó la Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (Arcsa) este miércoles 2 de octubre de 2024.

Entre los productos incautados se encontraron cremas faciales y corporales, productos para el cuidado capilar, equipos médicos de uso doméstico como termómetros y tensiómetros, entre otros.

Las autoridades procedieron a la inmovilización e incautación de más de 430 productos irregulares.

"La comercialización de productos sin notificación sanitaria o registro sanitario representa un riesgo para la salud pública, ya que estos artículos no han sido evaluados ni certificados para su uso seguro, y pueden causar reacciones adversas o complicaciones en los usuarios", explicó la Arcsa.

