Una calle de Guayaquil se llamará Sebastián Piñera, en honor al expresidente de Chile

El Concejo Cantonal de<b> Guayaquil</b> aprobó este jueves 17 de octubre que una calle del norte de la ciudad se llame <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/sebastian-pinera-fallecio-accidente-helicoptero-HH6768810 target=_blank>Sebastián Piñera</a>, </b>en homenaje al expresidente de <b>Chile</b> que falleció en febrero pasado en <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/4-momentos-que-definieron-los-gobiernos-del-fallecido-expresidente-sebastian-pinera-en-chile-EB6773125 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/soprano-astrid-achi-fallece-guayaquil-DE6143243 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/2024-07-19-fresia-saavedra-calle-guayaquil-ID7702912 target=_blank></a></b>