Guayaquil
17 oct 2024 , 16:41

Una calle de Guayaquil se llamará Sebastián Piñera, en honor al expresidente de Chile

El planteamiento fue aprobado por 13 concejales. La vicealcaldesa Blanca López fue la única que se abstuvo.

   
    El Concejo Cantonal sesionó este jueves 17 de octubre.( Alcaldía de Guayaquil )
El Concejo Cantonal de Guayaquil aprobó este jueves 17 de octubre que una calle del norte de la ciudad se llame Sebastián Piñera, en homenaje al expresidente de Chile que falleció en febrero pasado en un accidente aéreo.

La concejala Soledad Diab puso a consideración del cuerpo edilicio esta propuesta. Dijo que el exmandatario fue un "ejemplo del demócrata latinoamericano, al cual hoy Guayaquil y este Concejo ofrece este homenaje a su memoria y trayectoria de servicio".

Lea también: 4 momentos que definieron los gobiernos del fallecido expresidente Sebastián Piñera en Chile

El planteamiento fue aprobado por 13 concejales. La vicealcaldesa Blanca López fue la única que se abstuvo.

La calle Sebastián Piñera se ubicará a un costado de la avenida Narcisa de Jesús. Será una arteria que conduzca a Villa Ensueño, una nueva ciudadela a la altura del kilómetro 2.

Este año el Concejo Cantonal de Guayaquil ha aprobado que varias calles de la ciudad lleven los nombres de personajes destacados. Una calle en Los Ceibos se llamará Astrid Achi Ávila, en honor a la soprano guayaquileña fallecida en 2023. Otra vía en Las Orquídeas se denominará Ángel Calderón Muñoz, fundador de la Unidad Educativa Mariscal Sucre, quien murió en 2019.

Mientras que, en la urbanización Portofino, en la Vía a la Costa, existirá una calle con el nombre de Clara Bruno de Piana, empresaria ecuatoriana fallecida en 2018.

Y en julio pasado se aprobó que otra vía se denomine Fresia Saavedra, en homenaje a la artista guayaquileña fallecida en julio. El cuerpo edilicio aún no ha definido en qué sector se fijará su nombre.

