Guayaquil
23 may 2024 , 17:15

Estas son las bolsas de empleo disponibles para jóvenes en Guayaquil

Actualmente, hay distintos espacios y herramientas que pueden ayudarlo a buscar empleo en Guayaquil.

La búsqueda de trabajo o una vacante, requiere esfuerzo, tiempo y, sobre todo, paciencia. Pero actualmente hay distintos espacios y herramientas que pueden ayudarlo en esa travesía.

Las universidades, por ejemplo, ofrecen bolsas de trabajo que son, prácticamente, el primer acercamiento entre sus estudiantes con el mundo laboral.

La Universidad Católica Santiago de Guayaquil (UCSG) tiene convenio con 200 empresas y cada año les ofrecen unas 150 vacantes. que son muy demandadas por los jóvenes, pues reciben hasta 400 postulaciones.

Le puede interesar: Trabajos remotos sin experiencia: estas son las tres mejores páginas para conseguirlos

"El coordinador de la bolsa de trabajo selecciona los perfiles, hace la revisión de las hojas de vida y el registro mediante una base de datos; y a través de eso, una vez que las empresas nos envían los distintos requerimientos, se hace la revisión de los perfiles idóneos para lo que las empresas nos solicitan", relata Lida Espinoza, de Bienestar Estudiantil de la UCSG.

Las áreas con mayor demanda son comercial, ventas, administración de empresas, marketing y economía. También están las ferias laborales, como la que organiza la Universidad de Especialidades Espíritu Santo (UEES), una vez cada año, y asisten unas 30 empresas. Este evento es visitado por unos mil estudiantes.

Nosotros tenemos una plataforma que se llama Symplicity; la llamamos UEES Jobs. Esta plataforma conecta directamente las empresas con los estudiantes, quienes pueden postular a cargos que se publican allí y enviar directamente sus hojas de vida", dice Francisco Alemán, de Gestión Estudiantil de la UEES.

También explicó que trabajan en promover ciertos reclutamientos específicos, en el que una empresa grande está un día en la universidad y avisa que van a reclutar a personas de un determinado perfil.

Además, las empresas ofrecen opciones modernas a los jóvenes, como un código QR que le permite acceder directamente a una solicitud.

Lea también: El Gobierno asegura que creó 50 000 empleos, pero la cifra no coincide con el INEC y el IESS

Jael Rea, especialista en selección de personal, indica que esta imagen puede ser escaneada con un celular, y con ello se puede llenar un formulario con tus datos y tu currículum, y seleccionar el área en el que un ciudadano está interesado en aplicar.

Varias plataformas están disponibles para encontrar trabajo

Otras opciones son los sitios web como LinkedIn, donde los reclutadores publican distintos puestos o pasantías. También están las bolsas de trabajo en línea como: www.multitrabajos.com; www.opcionempleo.ec; www. socioempleo.ec; y el del Ministerio de Trabajo: https://encuentraempleo.trabajo.gob.ec.

Además, las empresas anuncian en sus portales web un link para aplicar a sus vacantes, muchos de ellos disponibles en la plataforma Hiring Room.

No solo la forma de buscar trabajo ha cambiado, sino también cómo se elabora una hoja de vida. Ese tema será tratado pronto en un nuevo reportaje de Televistazo en la Comunidad.

