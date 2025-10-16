Ecuador
16 oct 2025 , 13:29

El volcán El Reventador se mantiene en alerta naranja por alta actividad

El volcán registró columnas de ceniza de hasta mil metros y 15 explosiones en las últimas 24 horas.

   
    Expulsión de material incandescente.( Benjamín Bernard )
Fuente:
Instituto Geofísico
user placeholder

Redacción
El volcán, El Reventador situado en el cantón El Chaco, provincia de Napo, continúa mostrando una actividad elevada tanto en su superficie como en su interior, según el más reciente informe del Instituto Geofísico de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional.

Durante la noche del miércoles 15 y la madrugada del jueves 16 de octubre de 2025 se observaron descensos de material incandescente por los flancos del volcán, alcanzando hasta 1 100 metros bajo el nivel del cráter.

El monitoreo sísmico reportó 15 explosiones, siete eventos de largo periodo y cuatro episodios de tremor de emisión evidenciando un dinamismo constante dentro del cráter.

Las cámaras de vigilancia captaron columnas de ceniza que alcanzaron entre 700 y 1 000 metros sobre el nivel del cráter con dirección noroeste y norte-noroeste. La agencia Washington VAAC también confirmó la presencia de nubes de ceniza con características similares.

A pesar de las lluvias registradas en la zona, no se han producido flujos de lodo ni lahares. No obstante, los especialistas advierten que las precipitaciones intensas podrían removilizar material acumulado y generar descensos de escombros hacia los ríos cercanos.

El monitoreo satelital detectó 17 anomalías térmicas en las últimas 24 horas y una emisión de 31 toneladas de dióxido de azufre. El nivel de alerta para la zona se mantiene en naranja, lo que implica una vigilancia constante y la recomendación a las comunidades cercanas de seguir las indicaciones de la Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos.

Este volcán es uno de los más activos del Ecuador.

