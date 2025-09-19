Ecuador
19 sep 2025 , 18:15

Un fuerte sismo puso a temblar a San Vicente, provincia de Manabí

El Inocar dijo que el sismo no reúne las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami.

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar un sismógrafo.( Canva )
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Un sismo de magnitud 4.9 se produjo la tarde de este viernes 19 de septiembre en San Vicente, provincia de Manabí, el cual fue sentido con intensidad por sus habitantes.

El Instituto Geofísico (IG) indicó que el temblor ocurrió exactamente a las 17:33, tuvo una profundidad de 18 kilómetros, con epicentro a 22,14 kilómetros de San Vicente.

LEA: Manabí: 168 sismos registrados en 11 días frente a Puerto López

Usuarios en redes sociales afirmaron que el sismo se sintió "muy fuerte" y "bastante fuerte" en zonas como Flavio Alfaro y Chone.

También hubo internautas que dijeron haber sentido el movimiento telúrico en Santo Domingo.

LEA: Ocho sismos se han registrado frente a las costas de Manabí en 10 horas, este lunes 15 de septiembre

La Secretaría de Riesgos no ha detallado novedades por este evento. Por su parte, el Inocar dijo que el sismo no reúne las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami.

El 16 de septiembre, el Geofísico informó de un enjambre sísmico en las costas de Puerto López, Manabí, pues se contabilizaron 168 sismos entre el 5 y 16 de septiembre.

