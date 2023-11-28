Ecuador
28 nov 2023 , 22:28

Un restaurante ecuatoriano se ubica en el puesto 11 de los 50 mejores de América Latina

Redacción y EFE

La premiación se realizó en una gala en Río de Janeiro

Ecuador cuenta con un representante en el ranking de los 50 Mejores Restaurantes de Latinoamérica. Nuema, en Quito, es oficialmente el mejor del país y se ubica en el puesto 11 del listado en el 2023, de acuerdo con la lista divulgada este martes en una gala celebrada en Río de Janeiro.

Este es el tercer año que Nuema alcanza un lugar en el ranking. Ha ido escalando posiciones desde el 2021, del puesto 93 al 24 y ahora en el 11. Actualmente, es el número 79 los 100 mejores restaurantes del mundo.

Los 50 mejores restaurantes de América Latina de este año fueron escogidos por 300 jurados anónimos, entre chefs, periodistas gastronómicos y gourmets, cada uno de los cuales escogió diez establecimientos en los que hubiera estado en el último año y por fuera de su región de actuación.

La lista de los 50 mejores restaurantes de América Latina es un reconocimiento al talento, la innovación y la pasión de los chefs de la región. Es una oportunidad para celebrar la diversidad y la riqueza de la gastronomía latinoamericana, que se ha convertido en una de las más importantes del mundo.

Los chefs detrás de Nuema

Alejandro Chamorro y Pía Salazar, son la pareja de esposos unidos por el gran amor que siente el uno por el otro, acompañado de un sólido propósito en común, dar a conocer los sabores autóctonos de su tierra (Ecuador) al mundo entero. Esa fue la razón que los llevó a abrir las puertas de Nuema por primera vez en la ciudad de Quito en 2014.

Cuando se le consultó a Alejandro sobre cuál es el plato estrella de su restaurante, indicó que no podría dar uno, ya que no le estaría haciendo justicia al menú, el mismo que trata de resaltar los sabores más tradicionales y representativos de nuestra cocina.

Su recomendación para los comensales que visiten el restaurante, ubicado en Bello Horizonte E11-12, es optar por el menú degustación, el que asegura que será capaz de transportarte a través de sus sabores a las distintas regiones que forman nuestro país, Ecuador.

Noticias
