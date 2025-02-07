Ecuador
Un restaurante de comida rápida plagado de cucarachas fue clausurado en Latacunga

El restaurante permanecerá cerrado hasta que realice una limpieza total.

   
    Imagen referencial de un restaurante de comida rápida. ( Pexels )
Cucarachas vivas en la cocina, baño y donde se vendían los productos. La Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (Arcsa) clausuró un restaurante de comida rápida en Latacunga por su insalubridad.

La entidad informó este viernes 7 de febrero que el local carecía de una falta de limpieza en profundidad en todas las instalaciones.

El área de la cocina tenía presencia de grasa en tuberías y techo; las estanterías no se encontraban en buenas condiciones (presencia de óxido), e insalubridad donde se manejaban alimentos.

El restaurante permanecerá cerrado hasta que subsane las observaciones realizadas por los técnicos zonales.

Como corresponde en estos casos, la Arcsa no difunde el nombre del establecimiento mientras se desarrolla el proceso administrativo. Su función, ha explicado, es que con estos controles los locales de comida mejoren sus condiciones higiénicas.

