Noboa amplía el plazo de liquidación de la Empresa Ferrocarriles del Ecuador hasta el 31 de diciembre

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/daniel-noboa target=_blank>Daniel Noboa,</a> presidente de la República, emitió un nuevo Decreto Ejecutivo Nº 26,</b> a través del cual amplió el plazo de liquidación de la Empresa Ferrocarriles del Ecuador EP (FEEP), hasta el 31 de <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-locomotoras-ferrocarriles-agonizan-talleres-chiriyacu-HE6530944 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/banco-central target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-investigacion-danos-vandalismo-talleres-ferrocarril-chiriyacu-JM6538496 target=_blank></a>