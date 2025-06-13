Ecuador
13 jun 2025 , 12:32

Noboa amplía el plazo de liquidación de la Empresa Ferrocarriles del Ecuador hasta el 31 de diciembre

El plazo de liquidación de la empresa Ferrocarriles del Ecuador se extendió hasta el 31 de diciembre.

   
    Imagen del Ferrocarril en Chiriyacu. ( Redes Sociales )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Daniel Noboa, presidente de la República, emitió un nuevo Decreto Ejecutivo Nº 26, a través del cual amplió el plazo de liquidación de la Empresa Ferrocarriles del Ecuador EP (FEEP), hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2025.

El encargado de las facilidades para la transferencia de los activos y pasivos, incluyendo los derechos litigiosos de la FEEP, mediante escritura pública, será el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas.

Le puede interesar: Las locomotoras de los Ferrocarriles del Ecuador agonizan en los talleres de Chiriyacu

Cuando se cumpla la transferencia de los activos y pasivos, el liquidador tendrá la obligación de asegurar el cierre de todos los registros públicos de la empresa, tales como el Registro Único de Contribuyentes (RUC), el Registro Único de Proveedores (RUP), el número patronal, y la cuenta en el Banco Central del Ecuador, entre otros.

Según el decreto, el 7 de mayo de 2025, el liquidador de Ferrocarriles del Ecuador, presentó un informe técnico motivado justificando la necesidad de extender el plazo.

El proceso de extinción y liquidación fue declarado el 19 de mayo de 2020. Sin embargo, no ha llegado a su fin porque el proceso ha requerido varias prórrogas.

Le puede interesar: Quito | Una investigación está en curso por los daños y vandalismo en los talleres del ferrocarril en Chiriyacu

