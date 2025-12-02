Ecuador
02 dic 2025 , 08:40

Volcán Reventador: cae ceniza en la provincia de Napo

El Instituto Geofísico reportó una leve caída de ceniza proveniente del volcán Reventador.

   
Durante la mañana de este martes 2 de diciembre, habitantes del sector El Reventador, al nororiente del volcán del mismo nombre, reportaron una muy leve caída de ceniza, según informó la comunidad local. Este fenómeno se ha mantenido presente durante el actual periodo eruptivo del volcán y podría continuar en las próximas horas.

El Instituto Geofísico de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional (IG-EPN) indicó que se mantiene en permanente vigilancia de la actividad del Reventador y emitirá actualizaciones si se detectan cambios en los parámetros de monitoreo. La institución recordó a la ciudadanía la importancia de seguir únicamente información de fuentes oficiales y adoptar medidas preventivas ante la presencia de ceniza.

Para conocer las recomendaciones de actuación durante estos eventos, el IG-EPN pone a disposición su guía informativa en línea. La última observación en el área fue reportada por el técnico W. Ramírez a las 07h57 de este 2 de diciembre, donde se evidenció una superficie con deposición muy leve de ceniza.

