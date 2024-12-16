Lluvias de variable intensidad se registrarán la tarde de este lunes 16 de diciembre en la Sierra y la Amazonía

Según el <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/cortes-luz-quito-14-diciembre-apagones-horarios-AL8481244>Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (INAMHI)</a></b>, este <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/pilotos-participan-festival-globos-aerostaticos-mitad-del-mundo-LK8480728>lunes 16 de diciembre</a></b> se prevé la presencia de lloviznas por la tarde en la <b>región Sierra</b> y en la <b>Amazonía</b>. Las temperaturas en<b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/violento-asalto-bus-interparroquial-pifo-video-FI8479304></a> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/cortes-luz-cronograma-desconexion-lunes-16-diciembre-BN8483102></a>