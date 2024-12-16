Ecuador
16 dic 2024 , 07:43

Lluvias de variable intensidad se registrarán la tarde de este lunes 16 de diciembre en la Sierra y la Amazonía

El INAMHI informa de la probabilidad de lluvia en la tarde de este lunes 16 de diciembre.

   
    Lloviznas en Quito. ( API )
Fuente:
INAMHI
user placeholder

Redacción
Según el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (INAMHI), este lunes 16 de diciembre se prevé la presencia de lloviznas por la tarde en la región Sierra y en la Amazonía. Las temperaturas en ciudades como Quito, Ibarra, Ambato, Riobamba y Cuenca oscilarán entre los 10 °C y los 24 °C.

En la región Costa, el clima será parcialmente nublado, sin lluvias durante la mañana y la noche.

El INAMHI recomienda a los ciudadanos mantenerse informados sobre las condiciones meteorológicas, especialmente en las áreas de la Sierra y la Amazonía, donde podrían presentarse variaciones de clima a lo largo del día.

Índice de radiación UV

El INAMHI ha emitido una alerta sobre el índice de radiación ultravioleta (UV) para este lunes 16 de diciembre. Se espera que en las provincias de Imbabura, Pichincha, Azuay y Loja el índice de radiación UV sea muy alto (8), lo que representa un riesgo significativo para la salud de la piel y los ojos.

En el resto del país, el índice UV se mantendrá en niveles altos (6 - 7). Ante esta situación, el centro meteorológico recomienda a la población evitar la exposición prolongada al sol entre las 10h00 y las 15h00, horas en las que la radiación es más intensa.

