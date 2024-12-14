Estos son los cortes de luz, en Quito, para el 15 de diciembre

Los<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cortes-de-luz target=_blank>cortes de luz</a> </b>para el domingo 15 de diciembre de 2024 serán de dos horas en diferentes franjas horarias, informó la <b>Empresa Eléctrica Quito (EEQ)</b>. Debido a la mejora de las condiciones hidrológic <b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/ecuador-contara-195-megavatios-energia-colombiana-privada-DI8280207&ved=2ahUKEwjRhvbfhqaKAxW7fDABHQIWBR0QFnoECCMQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3gnwD967UniLrwuu8QDSCi target=_blank></a><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/23-motores-termoelectricos-llegaran-pais-entre-10-12-dias-HF8337876&ved=2ahUKEwjRhvbfhqaKAxW7fDABHQIWBR0QFnoECCUQAQ&usg=AOvVaw130wsdArmQbK3Hgj3KVf9M target=_blank></a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-fechas-limite-revision-tecnica-vehicular-matriculacion-liberacion-carros-quito-HF8474009 target=_blank></a></b>