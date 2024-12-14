Quito
14 dic 2024 , 21:26

Estos son los cortes de luz, en Quito, para el 15 de diciembre

Los racionamientos programados de energía eléctrica finalizarán el 20 de diciembre, informó el Gobierno Nacional

   
    Imagen referencial. ( Archivo / Ecuavisa )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Los cortes de luz para el domingo 15 de diciembre de 2024 serán de dos horas en diferentes franjas horarias, informó la Empresa Eléctrica Quito (EEQ). "Debido a la mejora de las condiciones hidrológicas, los apagones pueden reducirse dentro del periodo de corte programado", señala la entidad.

En la capital hay expectativa porque el Gobierno Nacional anunció que los apagones finalizarán el 20 de diciembre, por la recuperación de las termoeléctricas e hidroeléctricas del país, así como la incorporación de nueva energía, la mejora de condiciones meteorológicas y la compra de electricidad a Colombia.

En agosto, el Gobierno firmó dos contratos para incorporar 150 megavatios, ambas obras ya tienen un avance del 92 %, pero cuatro meses después la ministra de Energía pone en duda la fabricación de los transformadores que necesitan para poner a funcionar 23 generadores termoeléctricos que compraron a la empresa estadounidense Progen y que están en la central Salitral en Guayaquil a la espera de esos equipos complementarios para funcionar.

Revise el cronograma:

