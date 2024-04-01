Ecuador
01 abr 2024 , 07:14

Clima en Ecuador: tormentas eléctricas, ráfagas de viento y lluvias se incrementan hasta el miércoles 3 de abril

Redacción

El Inamhi publicó las provincias que tendrán mayor afectación por las lluvias.

    Los ciudadanos enfrentan un aumento de lluvias en Ecuador( API )

El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) pronostica tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento en varias zonas de Ecuador hasta este miércoles 3 de abril. Las lluvias se incrementaron desde el sábado debido a una mayor humedad en el ambiente y la dirección del viento.

En Pichincha, por ejemplo, este lunes habrá un día nublado, con lloviznas y lluvia durante la mañana, tarde y madrugada.

Le puede interesar: intensidad de las lluvias en Ecuador

Las provincias con mayor presencia de lluvias en Ecuador

El Inamhi indica que las afectaciones se concentrarán en estas zonas de tres regiones:

  • Costa: Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas y Los Ríos
  • Sierra: Carchi, Imbabura, Pichincha y sur de la región.
  • Amazonía: Sucumbíos, Orellana, Napo y Pastaza

    • Las prevenciones de lo que puede pasar por las lluvias

    El Inamhi recomienda tener precaución por si se produce acumulación de agua en viviendas, vías y caminos susceptibles, por lo que se debe tener los desfogues de agua limpios.

    El agua se puede estancar, lo que puede causar la proliferación de mosquitos y otras repercusiones de insalubridad.

    En las carreteras, tener cuidado ante eventuales deslizamientos que puedan poner en peligro a la ciudadanía.

