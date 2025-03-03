Ecuador
03 mar 2025 , 08:22

Las lluvias en Ecuador dejan 14 fallecidos y más de 73 000 afectados

Adicionalmente, más de 19 000 viviendas están afectadas y otras 62 han quedado destruidas.

   
    Hasta el momento se han activado 14 alojamientos temporales, donde 593 personas reciben apoyo.( Fabricio Lapo / Ecuavisa )
Un total de 14 personas han fallecido y 73 094 han resultado afectadas hasta el momento por las lluvias en Ecuador, donde desde inicio de año se han registrado aguaceros, inundaciones, crecida de ríos y un aluvión, informó este domingo la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR).

Según la SNGR, un total de 2 501 personas están damnificadas, 19 251 viviendas resultaron afectadas y 62 destruidas.

También, 15 puentes tuvieron daños, tres de los cuales quedaron destruidos.

De acuerdo con la SNGR, las lluvias han afectado 27,8 kilómetros de vías en distintas partes del país.

Las zonas más afectadas se encuentran en las provincias costeras de Guayas, Manabí, y la tropical de Los Ríos. Manabí es la que registra más personas afectadas con 49 886, seguido de Guayas con 12 969.

Por el momento, la SNGR mantiene la emergencia en Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Santa Elena, Loja y Azuay. Adicionalmente, hay 10 cantones que se declararon en emergencia.

Hasta el momento se han activado 14 alojamientos temporales, donde 593 personas reciben apoyo.

