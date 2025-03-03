Las lluvias en Ecuador dejan 14 fallecidos y más de 73 000 afectados

Un total de 14 personas han fallecido y 73 094 han resultado afectadas hasta el momento por las <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/fuertes-lluvias-acumulaciones-agua-sur-quito-27-febrero-emergencias-AA8893147 target=_blank>lluvias en Ecuador</a></b>, donde desde inicio de año se han registrado aguaceros, inundaciones, crecida de ríos<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/portoviejo-emergencia-gobierno-ayuda-estatal-NK8905935 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/lluvias-torrenciales-inundaciones-deslizamientos-tierra-manabi-loja-DJ8902959 target=_blank></a></b>