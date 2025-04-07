El llapingacho está entre los 50 mejores platos de comida callejera del mundo, según Taste Atlas

<b>LEA:</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/encebollado-llapingacho-platos-ecuador-tasteatlas-ranking-BY8551663 target=_blank>¿Qué gana Ecuador estando en un ranking internacional de gastronomía y en qué puesto está actualmente?</a> El llapingacho es un plato <b>que comienza su historia en Ambato</b> y que originariamente fue<b></b> <b></b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.tasteatlas.com/best target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/fanesca-primer-lugar-mejores-platos-pascua-taste-atlas-BM7086399 target=_blank></a>