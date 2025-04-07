Ecuador
El llapingacho está entre los 50 mejores platos de comida callejera del mundo, según Taste Atlas

Es uno de los platillos más populares en la Sierra ecuatoriana.

   
    Un plato de llapingacho, popular en la Sierra ecuatoriana.( Tomada de la web Recetas KWA )
El llapingacho está entre los 50 mejores platos de comida callejera del mundo, según el ranking publicado por el portal gastronómico internacional Taste Atlas este lunes 7 de abril de 2025.

Este platillo popular en la Sierra ecuatoriana alcanzó la ubicación 45 con una valoración de 4.5 estrellas.

El llapingacho contiene tortillas de puré de papa rellenas de queso que son cocinadas en una sartén hasta quedar doradas. Es acompañado con chorizo o salchicha, huevo frito, aguacate y un curtido de cebolla con tomate.

Dependiendo de los gustos, puede agregarse salsa de maní y/o ají.

"El llapingacho es un plato que comienza su historia en Ambato y que originariamente fue consumido por gente de los páramos serranos, ya que la papa es un alimento altamente energético, lo cual es ideal para grandes altitudes. La evolución, debido al paso del tiempo y la influencia de multitud de culturas, agregaron más ingredientes como el chorizo (elaborado por los ambateños en su propia casa) y el aguacate acompañado de lechuga y un exquisito huevo frito", ha reseñado el Ministerio de Turismo respecto a este platillo.

La comida ecuatoriana ha aparecido en diferentes ocasiones en los rankings de Taste Atlas, destacándose el encebollado, la colada morada, el pan de yuca y la fanesca.

Taste Atlas es un sitio web que clasifica la gastronomía mundial basándose en un sistema de votación de amantes de la comida, que evalúan diversos factores como la historia, la calidad de los ingredientes, la creatividad y la experiencia culinaria de cada cocina.

