El Plan Legado que ideó Agustín Intriago se inaugurará este 31 de julio

Marciana Valdivieso anunció que el Plan Legado que ideó Agustín Intriago continuará, además de que el mega parque que se construye en Manta llevará su nombre como forma de homenaje.

El Plan Legado pretende dotar de alcantarillado a 90 sectores de Manta ante posibles inundaciones por el Fenómeno de El Niño. Su inauguración estaba prevista para el lunes 24 de julio pero, un día antes (el 23 de julio), Intriago fue asesinado precisamente mientras recorría el inicio de una de las obras en el barrio 15 de Septiembre.

Ahora, la inauguración del Plan Legado se realizará este 31 de julio.

Además se rendirá un homenaje a Agustín Intriago en donde se construye el mega parque de Manta que, dijo Valdivieso, llevará el nombre de quien fue el alcalde de esa ciudad manabita.

"Hace más de una semana acabaron con su vida pero no con sus ideas, no con su visión, no con el sueño de convertir a Manta en la mejor ciudad de todas", dijo Valdivieso.

