El invierno en Manabí deja más de 70 kilómetros de vías afectadas

Mientras algunos tramos permanecen intransitables, otros solo permiten el paso con extrema dificultad, aumentando los riesgos para miles de conductores.

   
Registro
Televistazo y Redacción
Las fuertes lluvias en Manabí han causado el desbordamiento de ríos y quebradas, afectando al menos 70 kilómetros de carreteras. Mientras algunos tramos permanecen intransitables, otros solo permiten el paso con extrema dificultad, aumentando los riesgos para miles de conductores. Lodo y escombros cubren diversas rutas, dificultando la movilidad y generando daños en los vehículos que intentan cruzar.

Uno de los puntos más críticos es la vía Cañitas-Charapotó, donde una gruesa capa de lodo cubrió la calzada este miércoles 12 de marzo. La acumulación de sedimentos ha afectado este tramo en al menos tres ocasiones en el último mes, generando problemas para los más de 5 000 conductores que transitan a diario por esta ruta de la E15. Fernando Murillo, un taxista afectado, relató: "Me quedé botado, estoy dañado".

Según el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP), se requieren 10 millones de dólares para el encauzamiento de la quebrada que inunda la vía. Aunque el proyecto ya cuenta con estudios, su financiamiento aún no está confirmado. Por ahora, la única respuesta ha sido la limpieza con maquinaria tras cada evento, una medida paliativa que no soluciona el problema de fondo.

La situación se repite en otras zonas. En la vía Rocafuerte-Tosagua, utilizada por más de 8 000 vehículos diarios, dos tramos están severamente afectados. En el sector de Las Jaguas, las inundaciones son provocadas por el desbordamiento del río Portoviejo, mientras que en La Recta, la quebrada del Guarango ha rebasado su cauce, dejando estragos en la calzada.

Las afectaciones también alcanzan las vías secundarias. En la carretera que conecta los balnearios de San Jacinto y San Clemente, en el cantón Sucre, el colapso de una alcantarilla de hormigón interrumpió completamente el tránsito. La Junta Parroquial de Charapotó anunció un plan provisional para rehabilitar el paso, aunque aún no hay una fecha concreta para su ejecución.

A nivel nacional, sigue vigente la declaratoria de emergencia vial por el invierno, que incluye a Manabí. Sin embargo, hasta el momento solo se han asignado 140 000 dólares para contratar maquinaria y atender deslaves, socavones y la remoción de sedimentos. Mientras tanto, las comunidades afectadas siguen esperando soluciones definitivas.

