Ecuavisa a la Antártida: ¿Cuántos litros de agua provee el glaciar durante el verano?

Televistazo

El consumo de agua también depende del clima, unos días es mayor que otros.

En la Antártida hay 65 bases de investigación científica, la mayoría en la península antártica al norte del continente.

Este inmenso territorio guarda congelada el 80% del agua dulce del planeta, pero aun así es un reto dotar del líquido a cada una de las estaciones científicas y luego devolverla al ambiente sin contaminación.

El glaciar empieza a descongelarse en el verano y provee el agua para el consumo de la estación y las 35 personas que conviven en ella a un ritmo de 8 000 litros por día.

En tres inmensos tanques se almacenan 15 000 litros de agua que garantizan dos días de suministro para la cocina, los baños y el laboratorio.

Desde aquí el agua es bombeada y pasa por filtros antes de su consumo.

Como casi todo en esta latitud, el consumo de agua también depende del clima, unos días es mayor que otros.

Una vez usada el agua debe ser tratada. Llega a un tanque enterrado fuera de la estación y es bombeada a la planta de tratamiento.

Ahí, en otro tanque, empieza el proceso en el que se inyectan químicos para purificarla. Todo se hace bajo la atenta mirada de dos marinos quienes debieron leer manuales y sobre la marcha aprender los trucos para hacer que la planta instalada hace ocho años haga su trabajo

Dos horas de tratamiento y el agua está lista para ser devuelta al mar.

La provisión del líquido depende de cuánto entregue el glaciar que se derrite rápidamente y le cuesta llenar los tanques para las dos semanas que aún tiene por delante la misión antártica.

Por eso el personal se apuró en llenar estos dos inmensos tanques que, en caso de ser necesario, pueden cubrir las necesidades de la estación Pedro Vicente Maldonado por una semana.

