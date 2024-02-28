Ecuador
28 feb 2024 , 20:38

Ecuavisa a la Antártida: Científicos ecuatorianos investigan el origen de los plásticos que llegan hasta la zona polar

Televistazo

Los datos que genere la investigación permitirán conocer el origen de los plásticos que llegan a la Antártida.

Científicos ecuatorianos buscan plástico en la Antártida. Es uno de los proyectos de investigación que se realizan dentro de la expedición científica número 27 del Ecuador en el continente helado.

Verónica Condo, del Inocar, y Renato Oquendo de la Universidad Técnica del Norte unieron sus iniciativas. Ella busca microplásticos y él los de tamaño más grande. Su objetivo es determinar el impacto que estos tienen en el ecosistema antártico.

Juntos recorren las playas de cuatro islas de la península antártica para recolectar las muestras y tener los datos para su estudio.

Lo encontrado les hace deducir que la principal contaminación de plásticos se produce por el continuo ir y venir de barcos por las aguas polares.

"Hemos encontrado macroplásticos de muchos años y de diferentes nacionalidades por sus etiquetas. Las corrientes marinas pueden traerlos", dice Oquendo.

Encontrar los denominados microplásticos es un poco más complejo y su búsqueda se hace en el agua. Para ello se usan botes de goma de la estación Pedro Vicente Maldonado para arrastrar una red muy fina en la que quedan atrapadas las partículas que flotan. Y que suelen ser ingeridas por los animales.

"Su metabolismo se vuelve más lento y llega la muerte", explica Condo.

Los datos que genere la investigación permitirán conocer el origen de los plásticos que llegan a la Antártida y el impacto que tiene el continuo flujo de barcos por el norte del continente.

