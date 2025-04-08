Ecuador amaneció entre lluvias, cielos nublados y tormentas este martes 8 de abril

Este <b>martes 8 de abril</b>, el clima en Ecuador se espera, cielos mayormente nublados, lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en las tres regiones continentales, según el pronóstico emitido por el<b> Instituto</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-dos-heridos-desbordamiento-quebrada-conocoto-GH9090239 target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/planteles-eduecativos-recintos-electorales-clases-no-presenciales-YL9085652 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/clima-ecuador-lluvias-intensas-tormentas-preven-lunes-7-abril-EJ9083273 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/llapingacho-mejores-platos-comida-callejera-taste-atlas-FK9084744 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>