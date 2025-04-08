Ecuador
Ecuador amaneció entre lluvias, cielos nublados y tormentas este martes 8 de abril

El Inamhi advierte condiciones inestables en todo el país, con lluvias persistentes, tormentas eléctricas y temperaturas variables según la región.

   
  
    Fuertes lluvias caen en la ciudad de Manta, Ecuador. ( API )
Este martes 8 de abril, el clima en Ecuador se espera, cielos mayormente nublados, lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en las tres regiones continentales, según el pronóstico emitido por el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi).

En la Amazonía, se prevén lluvias intensas acompañadas de tormentas eléctricas, especialmente en provincias como Napo, Orellana y Morona Santiago. Las temperaturas se mantendrán elevadas, con máximas de hasta 33 °C en El Coca y mínimas entre 21 y 22 °C, lo que generará una sensación térmica aún más calurosa por la alta humedad y nubosidad.

En la Sierra, el panorama será más fresco, con máximas entre 21 °C y 23 °C en ciudades como Quito y Cuenca. El cielo estará nublado durante gran parte del día, con lluvias ligeras en la madrugada y tarde, además de posibles tormentas aisladas en la noche. Latacunga y Tulcán registrarán las temperaturas más bajas, con mínimas de 9 °C.

Por su parte, la Costa ecuatoriana se experimentará un clima caluroso e inestable. Guayaquil y Esmeraldas alcanzarán los 33 °C y 32 °C respectivamente, aunque se anticipan lluvias desde la madrugada en localidades del norte y centro del litoral, que se extenderán hacia la tarde y noche con tormentas dispersas.

Ante estas condiciones, las autoridades recomiendan precaución en las vías, portar paraguas y mantenerse informados ante posibles alertas por acumulación de agua o tormentas eléctricas.

Índice de radiación ultravioleta

El índice de radiación ultravioleta, según el Inamhi, será muy alto (8-10) en la Sierra centro y en la Amazonía, y alto (6-7) en la costa ecuatoriana. Se recomienda evitar la exposición prolongada al sol entre las 10:00 y las 15:00.

