Ecuador
22 sep 2025 , 13:17

El ECU 911 registra al menos diez cierres viales en Otavalo

La jornada inició con interrupciones en carreteras intercantonales y continuó con el cierre de diferentes puntos de la vía panamericana.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Por el paro nacional, en la provincia de Imbabura, las carreteras intercantonales: Quiroga-Otavalo, Imantag-Antonio Ante e Imbaya-Urcuqui amanecieron bloqueadas. En esta última, manifestantes interrumpieron el paso desde la medianoche con piedras y troncos.

Al amanecer, policías y conductores retiraron los obstáculos con sus manos, mientras bomberos cortaban con motosierra árboles atravesados en la ruta que conecta Urcuquí con Ibarra.

Mientras la atención de la fuerza pública se centraba en habilitar esas carreteras, pasadas las 08:00 de la mañana la protesta se trasladó a la panamericana.

Manifestantes indígenas bloquearon simultáneamente varios sectores: San roque, Ilumán, Quinchucí y Peguche, en Otavalo. En San Roque, unas 50 personas interrumpieron los seis carriles de la vía. En Peguche, quemaron llantas y colgaron una figura de cartón en rechazo a la eliminación del subsidio al diésel.

Un pelotón policial intentó dispersarlos, pero al sumarse más comuneros tuvieron que retroceder. Finalmente, la fuerza pública usó gas lacrimógeno para frenar el avance de los manifestantes.

Lee aquí: Paro nacional | Dos marchas a favor y en contra de Noboa se realizan en Latacunga, Cotopaxi

Militares retrocedieron ante los manifestantes

En el sector de Caluquí, al sur de Otavalo, otro grupo de personas destruyó una cámara de seguridad del Ecu 911 para evitar ser identificado. Aquí, incluso un convoy militar tuvo que retroceder ante los ataques de los manifestantes.

Más al sur, en González Suárez, encapuchados lanzaron piedras a un bus de la cooperativa San Cristóbal que se detuvo antes de un bloqueo. En el mismo sector se produjeron enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y uniformados.

Durante la jornada, periodistas y camarógrafos fueron restringidos por los manifestantes en su trabajo. Hasta el cierre de este reporte, solo en Otavalo se contabilizan al menos diez cierres viales.

Te puede interesar: Ecuador: el primer día del paro nacional transcurre con baja convocatoria y pocos bloqueos

Temas
Policía
paro nacional
Manifestaciones
vías cerradas
protesta
paro
ciudadanos
ECU 911
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas