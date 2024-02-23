Ecuador
23 feb 2024 , 08:42

Dos fundaciones de Guayas se unen para receptar donaciones y entregarlas a los afectados por el invierno

user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción

Los voluntarios receptan donativos en Daule, provincia del Guayas. Tienen previsto llegar a Playas, Porsorja, Echeandía y Chone.

Fuente:
Registro

Las fundaciones The Social Project y Jóvenes en Acción Ecuador se han unido para receptar donaciones, clasificarlas y entregarlas a los afectados por las inundaciones y otros eventos derivados de la intensa temporada invernal que azota a varios cantones del país.

Los voluntarios reciben alimentos no perecibles, ropa, colchones, medicinas, artículos de limpieza y juguetes en un depósito ubicado junto al centro comercial El Dorado, en Daule.

Lea también: La provincia del Guayas registra 441 casos de dengue en lo que va del 2024

Desde ahí parten periódicamente con las donaciones. Han ido al cantón Playas y a Posorja, parroquia rural de Guayaquil. Este viernes 23 de febrero irán nuevamente a esas localidades. Y, mientras existan los donativos y las afectaciones por el invierno continúen, las entregas seguirán.

Las fundaciones también tienen previsto llegar a Tenguel, otra parroquia rural de Guayaquil; Echeandía, en la provincia de Bolívar, y Chone, en Manabí.

En la primera localidad, el fuerte temporal arrasó con varias casas. En el segundo punto, en cambio, las intensas lluvias han provocado el desbordamiento de ríos. El agua incluso ingresó hasta el hospital del cantón y provocó el colapso del sistema sanitario. El Municipio de Chone elevó esta emergencia a categoría de "desastre".

Para coordinar la recepción de las donaciones se puede contactar al 0994 032 331.

Temas
Invierno Ecuador
Chone
Daule
Posorja
Playas
Noticias
Recomendadas