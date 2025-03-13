Ecuador
13 mar 2025 , 14:55

Un deslizamiento en Pallatanga pone en riesgo a comunidades y afecta carretera hacia la Costa

El deslizamiento ha provocado la desaparición de seis hectáreas de montaña y mantiene en peligro otras cuatro, en esa zona de Chimborazo.

   
Un deslizamiento de tierra de gran magnitud ha afectado el sector Trigoloma, en el cantón Pallatanga, provincia de Chimborazo, debido a las fuertes lluvias.

La quebrada San Rafael se ha visto impactada, poniendo en riesgo a varias comunidades locales. Además, la vía principal que conecta la Sierra con la Costa se encuentra dentro del polígono de riesgo y ya presenta grietas en la montaña.

El deslizamiento, que avanzó lentamente en la zona, ha provocado la desaparición de seis hectáreas de montaña y mantiene en peligro otras cuatro. Autoridades han señalado que la combinación de lluvias intensas y fuentes de agua subterráneas activó una falla geológica en el área. Como consecuencia, la tierra desplazada ha represado el río Wichichi, lo que aumenta el riesgo de un aluvión para 50 familias de las comunidades de Azazán, Jiménez y la cabecera cantonal de Pallatanga.

María Antonieta Chávez, técnica de riesgos naturales del Municipio, explicó que se ha identificado la falla geológica y la presencia de brotes de agua en la parte inferior de la zona afectada. Mientras tanto, los habitantes, que se dedican principalmente a la agricultura y la ganadería, viven con temor ante la posibilidad de un desastre. "Sí me ha dado bastante miedo. De repente, estamos durmiendo y no sabemos qué pueda pasar", expresó Rosa Quishpe, una agricultora de la zona.

Una de las principales preocupaciones es la situación de la vía E-487, que conecta Balbanera, Pallatanga y Bucay. Las autoridades han informado que las grietas en la montaña continúan expandiéndose en los kilómetros 51 y 52, lo que podría comprometer aún más la estabilidad del camino.

"La tierra se está asentando y hay hundimientos muy cerca de la vía principal. Si llueve hoy o mañana, la vía se perderá. Es muy lamentable, porque por aquí transitan muchos vehículos a nivel nacional", advirtió David León, alcalde de Pallatanga.

Ante la emergencia, maquinaria de la Prefectura de Chimborazo y del Municipio de Pallatanga trabaja en el mantenimiento de la carretera y en la remoción de escombros de pequeños deslizamientos. En el operativo participan dos excavadoras, una aplanadora y tres volquetes, las cuales han intervenido en al menos cinco kilómetros de la vía en el sector Trigoloma.

Las autoridades locales continúan monitoreando la situación y analizan medidas para mitigar el riesgo en la zona. Sin embargo, la amenaza de un colapso mayor persiste, especialmente si las lluvias se intensifican en los próximos días.

