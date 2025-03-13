Ecuador
Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas ratifica prisión preventiva contra Dalton Narváez, exalcalde de Durán

El presidente de la Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas encargado, Juan Paredes, negó la solicitud de medidas cautelares al exalcalde de Durán, Dalton Narváez, y ratificó la prisión preventiva en su contra

   
    Dalton Narváez, exalcalde de Durán
Corte Nacional de Justicia
Ecuador
La Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas acogió los argumentos presentados por Fiscalía y negó la sustitución de medidas cautelares a la defensa del exalcalde de Durán, Dalton Narváez.

Narváez está recluido en la Cárcel Regional de Guayaquil, tras ser capturado en Bogotá. Su defensa solicitó que le dicten otras medidas cautelares como prohibición de salida del país y presentación periódica ante una autoridad.

Con respecto a este caso, la Contraloría General del Estado (CGE) informó que detectó irregularidades en los contratos relacionados con el mejoramiento y optimización del sistema de conducción de agua potable desde El Chobo, en Milagro, hacia Durán.

El exalcalde de Durán fue detenido el 7 de enero de 2025 en Colombia. En abril de 2024 se ordenó su localización y captura.

