La Corte-IDH condena a Ecuador por negar asistencia consular a ciudadano libanés

El organismo condenó a Ecuador por no informar a Elías Gattass Sahih sobre su derecho a asistencia consular durante su detención en 2001.

   
    Imagen de jueces de la Corte Interamericana de los Derechos Humanos.( Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos )
La Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (Corte-IDH) condenó este lunes 3 de marzo al Estado ecuatoriano como responsable internacional por la violación al derecho a la información sobre la asistencia consular, en perjuicio de Elías Gattass Sahih, de origen libanés.

La Corte encontró al Estado responsable por la falta de notificación del derecho a asistencia consular de Gattass, lo cual constituyó un incumplimiento de las obligaciones del Estado, debido a que no fue informado de su derecho a la asistencia consular al momento de su detención o mientras permaneció privado de la libertad.

Gattass Sahih se radicó desde 1985 en Ecuador y en 1998 contrajo matrimonio con una ciudadana ecuatoriana y en razón de su matrimonio obtuvo una visa de inmigrante. En el año 2001, su entonces cónyuge, denunció ante la un comisaría a Gattass y solicitó al Consejo Consultivo de Política Migratoria se revocara su visa de inmigrante.

El Consejo Consultivo de Políticas Migratorias resolvió revocar la visa de inmigrante, considerando que la conducta de Gattass era impropia y atentaba contra la paz y tranquilidad familiar. Posteriormente en diciembre de 2001, Gattass fue aprehendido y trasladado a las Oficinas de la Jefatura Provincial de Migración del Guayas.

El libanés interpuso una acción de amparo expresando que la actuación del Consejo Consultivo de Política Migratoria había sido arbitraria y un juez admitió esa acción, convocó a audiencia, ordenó la liberación de Gattass Sahih y suspendió los efectos del acto administrativo.

Días después de los hechos, Gattass abandonó voluntariamente el país y luego de su salida el amparo fue declarado sin lugar, determinándose que el Consejo Consultivo de Política Migratoria había actuado conforme a la ley, dicha decisión fue confirmada por el entonces Tribunal Constitucional de Ecuador (hoy Corte Constitucional).

En el año 2003 se archivó el proceso de deportación contra el señor Gattass Sahih ante su salida voluntaria del país y con posterioridad le fue otorgada una nueva visa de inversionista.

Finalmente se le otorgó ciudadanía en virtud de haber mantenido una unión de hecho con una ciudadana ecuatoriana y residido 24 años en el Ecuador.

Tomando en cuenta todo lo anterior, la Corte determinó que el Estado no era responsable por la violación de los derechos a las garantías judiciales, a la protección judicial, a la libertad personal y de circulación y residencia, y concluyó que la afectación al debido proceso por la falta de notificación de la revocación de su visa de migrante, fue subsanada por la decisión judicial que suspendió dicho acto administrativo.

La Corte estableció que la emisión de la sentencia resulta suficiente y adecuada para remediar las violaciones sufridas por la víctima, por lo que no estimó necesario ordenar medidas adicionales de reparación.

