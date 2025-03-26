Ecuador
26 mar 2025 , 18:01

Conozca cómo consultar si es miembro de la mesa en la segunda vuelta, el 13 de abril de 2025

Para las elecciones de la segunda vuelta electoral, prevista para el 13 de abril, serán miembros de las Juntas Receptoras del Voto, quienes participaron el 9 de febrero de 2025

   
  • Conozca cómo consultar si es miembro de la mesa en la segunda vuelta, el 13 de abril de 2025
    Inicio de la jornada electoral en Cangahua( API )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Los ecuatorianos regresan a las urnas el 13 de abril de 2025 para elegir entre Daniel Noboa, candidato presidencial por Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), o Luisa González, candidata por la Revolución Ciudadana (RC).

Para el pasado 9 de febrero de 2025, el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) designó a 287 534 ciudadanos para integrar las mesas electorales. Las mismas personas irán a la segunda vuelta y volverán a recibir el pago de USD 20 si completan la jornada electoral.

Quienes no asistan a la convocatoria el día de las votaciones, tendrán una multa equivalente al 15% del Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), que para este año se fijó en USD 470.

Le puede interesar: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | La propaganda de ADN reaparece en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional ante la segunda vuelta

El CNE informó a Ecuavisa.com que, cuando quede en firme la prohibición del uso del teléfono celular, los miembros de mesa tendrán que hacer un refuerzo de la capacitación, eso lo anunciará en los próximos días, a través de los canales oficiales del Consejo Nacional Electoral.

Así puede consultar si estará en mesa el 13 de abril de 2025

Sitio web

Coloque en el buscador lugarvotacion.cne.gob.ec, ingrese su número de cédula, su fecha de nacimiento y seleccione la opción 'No soy un robot'.

Llamada telefónica

Comuníquese al número (02) 3 815 841. Le pedirán su número de cédula para recibir la información, puede llamar desde las 08:30 hasta las 20:00 de lunes a domingo.

Aplicación móvil

Descargue en su celular la aplicación CNE APP disponible de forma gratuita en Android y iPhone.

Paso a paso:

  • Seleccione la pestaña Elecciones Generales 2025
  • Consulta del Registro Electoral
  • Ingrese su número de cédula
  • De clic en consultar

    • Le puede interesar: Cruce de acusaciones y frases polémicas marcaron el debate presidencial entre Daniel Noboa y Luisa González

    Temas
    Elecciones
    Miembro de junta receptora del voto
    CNE
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas