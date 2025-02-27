Clima Ecuador: El Inamhi prevé lluvias y tormentas eléctricas este 27 de febrero

El índice máximo de <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/volcanes-ecuador-reventador-altar-FL8836340 target=_blank>radiación ultravioleta (UV)</a> previsto para este jueves, según el <b>Inamhi</b> será <b>alto (8-10) en la Costa y Sierra</b>. Se recomienda el uso de protector solar, gafas oscuras y ropa adecuada <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/migrantes-otavalenos-vuelven-para-festividad-pawkar-raymi-GF8887019 target=_blank></a>