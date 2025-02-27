Ecuador
27 feb 2025 , 05:59

Clima Ecuador: El Inamhi prevé lluvias y tormentas eléctricas este 27 de febrero

Se espera lluvias ocasionales con probables tormentas en varias localidades del Litoral, Amazonía y Galápagos. Lluvias en zonas puntuales de la Sierra.

   
    La lluvia cae sobre Quito.( AFP )
El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (INAMHI) ha emitido un pronóstico de lluvias ocasionales en varias localidades del litoral ecuatoriano. Se espera que ciudades como Santo Domingo, Quevedo, Guayaquil y Santa Rosa experimenten tormentas eléctricas en las próximas horas.

El INAMHI continuará monitoreando la situación climática y emitirá actualizaciones y alertas según sea necesario. Es fundamental estar preparados y tomar medidas para garantizar la seguridad.

Índice de radiación UV

El índice máximo de radiación ultravioleta (UV) previsto para este jueves, según el Inamhi será alto (8-10) en la Costa y Sierra. Se recomienda el uso de protector solar, gafas oscuras y ropa adecuada para minimizar la exposición a los rayos solares.

