27 mar 2025 , 06:15

Clima Ecuador: El Inamhi prevé tormentas en la Costa y Sierra

Pronóstico del tiempo para el jueves, 27 de marzo del 2025: Se presentarán lluvias entre moderadas y fuertes con tormentas dispersas, en especial en la región Litoral.

   
    Lluvias en la ciudad de Cuenca, Ecuador.( API )
INAMHI
Redacción
Las imágenes satelitales captadas por el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) muestran nubosidades que provocarán lluvias en varios sectores de la Sierra y el interior del Litoral.

Este jueves 27 de marzo de 2025, el Inamhi prevé lluvias acompañadas de tormentas en Santo Domingo, Quevedo, Guayaquil y Santa Rosa durante la tarde. La temperatura mínima será de 22 °C y la máxima de 32 °C.

La alerta meteorológica también advierte sobre lluvias en la Sierra ecuatoriana, especialmente en Quito y Guaranda, así como precipitaciones de menor intensidad en Tulcán, Ibarra, Latacunga, Riobamba, Cuenca y Loja. En la Amazonía, las lluvias serán dispersas.

Índice de radiación ultravioleta

El índice de radiación ultravioleta en el país será muy alto (8 -10) en Sucumbíos y Orellana, mientras que tanto en la Costa, Sierra y parte de la Amazonía será alto (6-7). El Inamhi aconseja evitar la exposición prolongada al sol entre las 10:00 y las 15:00 horas.

