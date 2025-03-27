Clima Ecuador: El Inamhi prevé tormentas en la Costa y Sierra

Las imágenes satelitales captadas por el <b>Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) </b>muestran nubosidades que provocarán lluvias en varios sectores de la Sierra y el interior del Litoral. <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/enfermedades-invernales-ecuador-inundaciones-lluvias-BY9023614 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/daniel-noboa-documentos-nexos-pvdsa-rafael-correa-NY9023593 target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/daniel-noboa-como-postular-becas-ingles-ecuatorianos-YY9023265 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/consulte-miembro-junta-receptora-voto-elecciones-13-abril-2025-CY9023040 target=_blank></a>