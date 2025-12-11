Ecuador
11 dic 2025 , 06:35

Choque entre dos tráileres provocó un incendio en la vía a Alóag, este 11 de diciembre

Ocurrió la madrugada de este jueves 11 de diciembre de 2025, a la altura de la línea del tres, informó el sistema ECU 911. La alerta ingresó a la línea única para emergencias a las 05:28.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Diego Bravo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El ECU 911 informó que a las 05:30 de hoy, jueves 11 de diciembre de 2025, se reportó un siniestro de tránsito en el cantón Mejía, en la vía a Alóag-Santo Domingo, a 700 metros de la línea del tren, a la altura del kilómetro 12 y medio. Dos tráileres se chocaron, de forma lateral, y se incendiaron.

La alerta ingresó a la línea única para emergencias. Desde la Sala Operativa de Mejía se coordinó la movilización de las unidades de rescate y ambulancias del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Mejía, así como efectivos de la Policía Nacional que gestionaron la movilidad en el sector.

Las autoridades confirmaron que un chofer falleció porque no pudo salir de la cabina del vehículo pesado. Los conductores que circulaban en el sitio trataron de apagar el fuego con sus extintores, pero les resultó imposible hacerlo. Un camión venía desde Guayaquil y el otro de Quito. Uno cargaba material para fabricar cemento y el otro se dirigía a Quevedo (Los Ríos) para hacer una carga.

Las autoridades de tránsito indicaron que la circulación vehicular se encuentra totalmente cerrada.

Al sitio acudió personal del Servicio de Investigación de Accidentes de Tránsito (SIAT) de la Policía Nacional para levantar evidencias e indagar las causas del incidente. Tras el hecho, la zona fue acordonada por seguridad y decenas de curiosos se ubicaron en los alrededores.

La vía Alóag-Santo Domingo está cerrada.

Le puede interesar: Un camión se volcó en la avenida Simón Bolívar y dejó dos heridos

Temas
Incendio
tráiler
choque
siniestro
fuego
ECU 911
Alóag
Panamericana Sur
Machachi
Noticias
Recomendadas