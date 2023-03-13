Ecuador
13 mar 2023 , 19:00

Caso Gabela: el Gobierno ofrecerá disculpas públicas a su familia

user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo

El oficial, el general Jorge Gabela, quien se opuso a la compra de los helicóteros DHRUV, durante el gobierno de Rafael Correa, fue asesinado en el 2010.

Fuente:
Televistazo

Este martes en el Palacio de Carondelet, el Gobierno ofrecerá disculpas públicas a Patricia Ochoa, viuda del excomandante de la Fuerza Aérea, Jorge Gabela, por la desaparición del denominado tercer producto de la investigación realizada por el perito, Roberto Meza, en donde constarían los nombres de los presuntos autores intelectuales de la muerte del oficial.

"Realmente creo que es satisfactorio por parte de la familia saber que se va a cumplir sin restricción alguna lo que ordenó la Corte por parte de la Presidencia", así lo dijo Patricia Ochoa, viuda del general Jorge Gabela.

El denominado "Tercer Producto" desapareció en manos del Comité Interinstitucional de Ministros que creó el gobierno de Rafael Correa, para investigar este caso.

La exministra de justicia, Ledy Zúñiga indicó que el Comité concluyó que: "el robo a Sofía Gabela tubo como consecuenca la muerte del general Jorge Gabela Bueno, siendo este el verdadero móvil del crimen".

Pero esta conclusión fue rechazada por la viuda de Gabela. El excomandante de la Fuerza Aérea fue asesinado en su casa, en diciembre de 2010. Patricia Ochoa atribuye el crimen a las denuncias que hizo su esposo sobre irregularidades en la adquisición de siete helicópteros Dhruv, por 49 millones de dólares, de los cuales se accidentaron cuatro.

"El peculado va a descubrirse, de eso estoy convencida, hay suficientes pruebas de ello y yo creo que es en honor a esa gente que perdió la vida en esos helicóptero, a esas personas que quedaron discapacitados", así indicó Ochoa.

Por el asesinato del general Gabela, cinco personas fueron sentenciadas como autores materiales y cómplices. Tres a 25 años de cárcel, uno a 12 años, y otros a dos años y medio. Los dos últimos ya están libres.

Lea también: Corte Constitucional falla a favor de la viuda del general Gabela

Patricia Ochoa asegura que existen autores intelectuales del asesinato. Además, la Corte Constitucional dispuso al gobierno que integre un Comité para que se contacte con el perito Meza y recupere el informe en donde constarían los nombres.

Temas
asesinato
Corte Constitucional
Informe
disculpas públicas
Jorge Gabela
Rafael Correa
Jorge Gabela
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas