Caso Gabela: el Gobierno ofrecerá disculpas públicas a su familia

Este martes en el <b>Palacio de Carondelet</b>, el Gobierno ofrecerá <b>disculpas públicas</b> a <b>Patricia Ochoa</b>, viuda del excomandante de la <b>Fuerza Aérea</b>, <b>Jorge Gabela</b>, por la <b>desaparición</b> del denominado tercer<b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <i></i><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><i></i> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <i></i><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/caso-gabela-patricia-ochoa-helicopteros-dhruv-CE4475774 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>