08 nov 2024 , 20:07

Apagones en Ecuador | Así será el cronograma de cortes de luz entre el 10 y 14 de noviembre

Los cortes serán en bloques de domingo a jueves y diariamente se revisa si los cronogramas pueden ajustarse para reducir su duración.

   
    Imagen referencial de apagones en Ecuador. ( Freepik )
El Ministerio de Energía y Minas actualizó los horarios de cortes de luz en el periodo comprendido entre el domingo 10 y el jueves 14 de noviembre. Tal como lo anunció en Ecuavisa la ministra (e) de Energía, Inés Manzano, las desconexiones serán de ocho horas para precautelar la operación de las hidroeléctricas.

Según la funcionaria, los cortes serán en bloques de domingo a jueves y diariamente se revisa si los cronogramas pueden ajustarse para reducir su duración.

Lea también: El embalse de Mazar en el río Paute sigue en caída

Según el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi), lloverá el sábado 9 y domingo 10. Sin embargo, para el resto de días no hay predicciones de precipitaciones. "Por lo tanto, hay que guardar el agua para mantener la generación eléctrica", comentó Manzano.

Conozca los horarios de apagones en Ambato, Azuay, Cañar (Azogues y Déleg) haciendo clic sobre cada uno. También puede revisar el detalle del resto de cantones y provincias a continuación:

