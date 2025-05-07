Ecuador
07 may 2025 , 16:43

Aerolínea suma una nueva frecuencia hacia Panamá, de agosto a septiembre de 2025

De agosto a septiembre de 2025, Copa Airlines incorporará una quinta frecuencia semanal en la ruta Manta-Panamá-Manta.

   
  • Aerolínea suma una nueva frecuencia hacia Panamá, de agosto a septiembre de 2025
    Imagen referencial de un vuelo comercial. ( Freepik )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Copa Airlines sumará una nueva frecuencia semanal en la ruta Manta-Panamá-Manta. Esta operación será temporal y su continuidad dependerá de la demanda durante ese periodo que inicia el 1 de agosto de 2025.

La aerolínea, que actualmente opera cuatro frecuencias semanales desde Manta, inició esta ruta el 27 de junio de 2023 con tres vuelos por semana y ha experimentado un crecimiento sostenido, con más de 50 00 pasajeros transportados en 2024.

Le puede interesar: El certificado de vacunación contra la fiebre amarilla será obligatorio en el aeropuerto de Quito desde el 12 de mayo

La Puerta del Pacífico se suma así a las operaciones de Copa en Guayaquil y Quito, desde donde se registran más de 60 frecuencias semanales en total.

Copa Airlines prevé cerrar el año con más de un millón de pasajeros embarcados desde el país. Solo desde Manta, la aerolínea espera superar los 50.000 usuarios este año.

A escala global, proyecta un crecimiento del 8 %, con más de 18 millones de pasajeros para el 2025. La empresa expandirá su red con nuevas rutas internacionales: San Diego (EE. UU.) en junio y Tucumán y Salta (Argentina) en septiembre.

Le puede interesar: Quito | El Aeropuerto Mariscal Sucre es reconocido como uno de los mejores y el más limpio de Sudamérica

Temas
viajeros
aeropuerto
Aerolínea
viaje
Panamá
Manta
Noticias
Recomendadas